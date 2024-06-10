Other Sports

NBA Finals: Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic To Play In Game 2 Despite Injury Concerns

Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in the post-season to help Dallas to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2011

Doncic was named Western Conference finals MVP
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will play in Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals despite being downgraded to questionable on the injury report earlier in the day. (More Basketball News)

Doncic is dealing with a chest contusion and was given a questionable designation hours before the Mavericks were due to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The NBA MVP finalist participated in pre-game warm-ups, however, and the team announced shortly afterward he would be available to play.

The franchise guard was initially listed as probable with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, injuries Doncic has dealt with for much of this post-season despite playing in all 18 of Dallas' games. 

Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in the post-season to help Dallas to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2011. The five-time All-Star had 30 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes during the Mavericks' 107-89 loss to Boston in Thursday's series opener. 

Doncic is also averaging 41.3 minutes per game during the play-offs and has played at least 37 minutes in each of the Mavericks' post-season contests. 

