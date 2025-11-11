NBA Wrap: Heat Win OT Thriller Over Cavaliers On Lob Dunk At Buzzer; Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Beat Bulls

Andrew Wiggins flushed an alley-oop dunk at the overtime buzzer, and the Miami Heat won a back-and-forth thriller over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, 140-138.
Miami forced overtime when Jaime Jaquez Jr. made the game-tying jumper with seven seconds remaining in regulation.
The Heat led by three in the waning moments of overtime, but Donovan Mitchell grabbed an offensive rebound and retreated to the left corner for a wild fadeaway 3-pointer that went in with 0.4 seconds remaining.
Miami called a timeout to advance the ball and executed a play that allowed Wiggins to flush the game-winning alley-oop pass from Nikola Jović.
Wiggins finished with 23 points, while Jaquez had 22 points off the bench, adding 13 rebounds and seven assists. Norman Powell led the Heat with 33 points, as Miami won its third game in a row.
Mitchell finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Cavs in the loss. Evan Mobley had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while De’Andre Hunter added 23 points.
Cunningham wills Pistons to streak-extending win
Daniss Jenkins made a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer to force overtime, and Cade Cunningham had an astounding stat line, scoring 46 points to help rally the Detroit Pistons past the Washington Wizards 137-135 for Detroit’s seventh consecutive victory.
Cunningham was as close to a one-man show as possible, attempting 45 field goals and 18 free throws while adding 11 assists. He also had 12 rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots, registering his first triple-double of the season.
His 45 field goal attempts are by far the most by a player in a game this season, topping the previous high of 32.
Detroit trailed by as many as 13 and outscored Washington 40-31 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
The Pistons’ seven-game winning streak has lifted them to the top of the Eastern Conference standings at 9-2.
CJ McCollum led the way for Washington, making five 3-pointers and totaling 42 points.
The Wizards dropped their ninth straight game, falling to 1-10.
Wemby rallies Spurs over Bulls
Victor Wembanyama scored 18 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied late to beat the Chicago Bulls 121-117.
Wembanyama finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots as the Spurs won their third consecutive game. He was 11 of 19 from the field and made six of his nine 3-point attempts.
Stephon Castle had 19 points and 11 assists, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points as San Antonio rose to 8-2, second in the Western Conference.
After a fast start, the Bulls have dropped three straight games.
Chicago, which played without star guard Josh Giddey due to a sprained ankle, was led by Kevin Huerter’s 23 points.