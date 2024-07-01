Other Sports

NBA 2024-25: Philadelphia 76ers Give Tyrese Maxey Five-Year, $204Million Extension

The Sixers have been one of the NBA's top teams during the regular season over the last several years, but have been unable to get over the hump in the play-offs

Tyrese Maxey has agreed to a five-year, $204million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.
info_icon

The Philadelphia 76ers have locked up one of the NBA's top young stars - and in the process have created their own version of a Big Three. (More Sports News)

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey agreed to a five-year, $204million maximum contract extension with the 76ers on Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal was reported hours after Philadelphia and nine-time All-Star Paul George agreed to a reported four-year, $212million maximum contract.

James Harden in action during Game 4 of the Los Angeles Clippers' 2024 first-round playoff series vs. the Dallas Mavericks - null
NBA: James Harden To Re-Sign With Los Angeles Clippers

BY Stats Perform

With 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, Maxey and George teaming up together, the 76ers will be looking to overtake the Eastern Conference from the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Maxey, 23, is coming off a breakout year in his fourth pro season, averaging career highs of 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds while being named to his first All-Star team. He ranked 10th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game with an average of 3.0 and was named the league's Most Improved Player.

He stepped up his game in this year's play-offs, averaging 29.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.0 per cent from 3-point range, but the 76ers were eliminated in the first round by the New York Knicks in six games.

All-Star Paul George has informed the Los Angeles Clippers he will sign elsewhere in free agency. - null
NBA 2024-25: Paul George Leaving Los Angeles Clippers, Likely For Philadelphia 76ers

BY Stats Perform

The Sixers have been one of the NBA's top teams during the regular season over the last several years, but have been unable to get over the hump in the play-offs.

The team has reached the play-offs in seven straight years but has failed to advance beyond the second round during that period.

Over the last seven seasons, Philadelphia has the NBA's fourth-highest winning percentage during the regular season (.625), but unlike the three teams that have achieved better records in that span - the Milwaukee Bucks (.656), Celtics (.650) and Denver Nuggets (.632) - the 76ers are without an NBA title.

While the Celtics are still the team to beat in the East, the 76ers' chances of dethroning them have seemingly improved with their recent signings.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics
  2. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  3. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign