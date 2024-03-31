Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked six times on his way to 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 38 points in a 122-113 victory to end the Atlanta Hawks’ four-game winning streak on Sunday. (More NBA News)
Antetokounmpo had 16 rebounds and eight assists, while Khris Middleton scored 21 points as Milwaukee avoided a third straight loss.
Dejounte Murray had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Hawks, who beat league-leading Boston twice during its longest win streak of the season.
De’Andre Hunter and Bogdanovic hit consecutive 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter to get Atlanta within 94-89, but Middleton and Brook Lopez answered with 3s for Milwaukee to get the lead to 100-89.
Celtics Get Back On Track
Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19 with 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics bounce back from consecutive losses with a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jaylen Brown had 17 points and Derrick White contributed 15 for the league-leading Celtics, who averted their first three-game losing streak of the season.
Boston took control in the third quarter, limiting the Pelicans to 11 points and entered the fourth with an 83-68 lead.
Zion Williamson scored 25 points and CJ McCollum had 24 for New Orleans, which failed in a bid to move 18 games over .500 for the first time since April 12, 2009, when it was 49-32.
Magic Roll To End Skid
Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds and the Orlando Magic cruised to a 118-88 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies to snap a three-game losing streak.
Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony each added 15 points and Paolo Banchero had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, who moved a game and a half behind New York in the race for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando’s 43 wins are the most for the franchise since it was 52-30 in 2010-11.