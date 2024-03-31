Others

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks Ride On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Star Turn To Trump Atlanta Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 rebounds and eight assists en route his 36 points, while Khris Middleton scored 21 points as Milwaukee Bucks avoided a third consecutive defeat in NBA 2023-24. Bogdan Bogdanovic netted 38 points in a losing cause for Atlanta Hawks

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks in action during their NBA 2023-24 game against Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday (March 31).
info_icon

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked six times on his way to 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 38 points in a 122-113 victory to end the Atlanta Hawks’ four-game winning streak on Sunday. (More NBA News)

Antetokounmpo had 16 rebounds and eight assists, while Khris Middleton scored 21 points as Milwaukee avoided a third straight loss.

Dejounte Murray had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Hawks, who beat league-leading Boston twice during its longest win streak of the season.

De’Andre Hunter and Bogdanovic hit consecutive 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter to get Atlanta within 94-89, but Middleton and Brook Lopez answered with 3s for Milwaukee to get the lead to 100-89.

Advertisement

Celtics Get Back On Track

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19 with 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics bounce back from consecutive losses with a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jaylen Brown had 17 points and Derrick White contributed 15 for the league-leading Celtics, who averted their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Boston took control in the third quarter, limiting the Pelicans to 11 points and entered the fourth with an 83-68 lead.

Zion Williamson scored 25 points and CJ McCollum had 24 for New Orleans, which failed in a bid to move 18 games over .500 for the first time since April 12, 2009, when it was 49-32.

Advertisement

Magic Roll To End Skid

Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds and the Orlando Magic cruised to a 118-88 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony each added 15 points and Paolo Banchero had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, who moved a game and a half behind New York in the race for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando’s 43 wins are the most for the franchise since it was 52-30 in 2010-11.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
      2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
      3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
      4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
      5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
      6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
      7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
      8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita