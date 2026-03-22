National Para Athletics Championships 2026: Haryana Tops Medal Tally With 39 Golds; TN, Gujarat Finish 2nd And 3rd

As many as 1,460 para athletes representing 28 states as well as teams from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) took part in the event which featured 145 medal events

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: Praveen Leaps To Another Gold; Preetis Delight Continues
Representative Image of a Para Athlete Photo: Credit: Paralympic Committee of India
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The National Para Athletics Championships took place from 17 to 21 March

  • Haryana topped the table with a total of 95 medals, including 39 gold, 31 silver and 26 Bronze

  • Host state Odisha finished 9th with 17 medals

Haryana topped the medals tally with an impressive collection of 95 medals in the 24th edition of the National Para Athletics Championships held here from March 17-21.

Haryana's rich medal haul included 39 gold medals, 31 silver and 25 bronze.

Tamil Nadu finished second with a total of 51 medals including 14 gold, 20 silver and 17 bronze while Gujarat finished third with 30 medals comprising 14 gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals.

The host state Odisha were ninth with a total of 17 medals including five gold.

As many as 1,460 para athletes representing 28 states as well as teams from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) took part in the event which featured 145 medal events.

In the men's discus throw F11, Haryana's Monu Ghangas clinched gold with a throw of 35.05m, ahead of Rajasthan's Praveen Sharma (33.69m) and Andhra Pradesh's Neelam Sanjay Reddy (31.34m).

In the men's discus throw F51–F52–F53, Uttar Pradesh's Ram Ratan Singh claimed the gold with 11.98m, followed by Haryana's Pranav Soorma (10.97m) and Dharambir (9.61m).

Related Content
Sumit Antil during the men's Javelin throw competition at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 in New Delhi - Special Arrangement
World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: Sumit Antil Wins Gold In Javelin Throw As India Dominate Proceedings On Day 2
Scenes during Mahatma Gandhi's famous Salt March. This march on foot to the sea coast at Dandi, on the eve of the Salt Satyagraha, 1930. - IMAGO / United Archives
Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?
Praveen Kumar competes in Men's T44 High Jump during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 in New Delhi - Credit: Paralympic Committee of India
World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: Praveen Leaps To Another Gold; Preeti's Delight Continues As India Shines On Day 1
Silver medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, from left, gold medalist Johannes Dale-Skjevdal, of Norway, and bronze medalist Quentin Fillon Maillet, of France, pose for photos during a victory ceremony for the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Milano Cortina 2026: Norway Breaks Winter Olympic Gold Medal Record With Dale‑Skjevdal’s Flawless Run
Related Content

Gujarat's Damor Tejalben Amaraji took the gold in the women's long jump T11–T12 with 4.95m, while Odisha's Janaki Oram and Delhi's Shivani Tyagi took silver and bronze respectively.

In the women's javelin throw F12–F13, Kipa Mero of Arunachal Pradesh claimed gold with a throw of 23.76m, followed by Gangavya of Karnataka and Astha Tokas from Haryana.

Haney from Haryana won the gold in men's discus throw F37 (49.65m), while Gujarat's Manav Prajapati and Haryana's Bhavishay won the silver and bronze respectively.

In track events, Gujarat's Bhatt Rakeshbhai won gold in the men's 200m T37 with a time of 24.25 seconds, while Maharashtra's Abhishek Babasa Jadhav topped the podium in the men's 200m T35.

Saurabh Sharma of Himachal Pradesh won the men's 5000m T13 (16:00.88), and Haryana's Ankur Dhama, who clinched gold in the men's 5000m T11 (17:47.54) in long distance events.

Odisha's Suchitra Parida won gold in the women's javelin throw F56, while Uttar Pradesh dominated the men's discus throw F64, with Kartik Chahal and Sagar Thayat claiming the gold and silver respectively.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Trouble Brewing In SRH Camp? Bowler Gives Send-Off To Captain Ishan Kishan In Practice Match - Watch

  2. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Ferguson Gets Flak From Ex-India Opener; Pietersen Picks Dream Team

  3. How Big Is IPL Money? Dissecting League's Global Sports Standing

  4. Who Is Fanny Utagushimaninde? Youngest T20I Centurion From Rwanda - All You Need To Know

  5. Virat Kohli Urges RCB Teammates To 'Switch On' And Not Waste 'Even A Minute' Ahead Of IPL Title Defence

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 21, 2026

  2. In ‘Progressive’ Keralam, Women Still Don’t 'Hold Up Half The Sky’

  3. Red Eyes: A Decade Of Left Rule In Kerala

  4. Symphony Of Distraction: Culture Over Capital In Poll-Bound Bengal?

  5. Laapataa LPG: US-Israel War In Iran Paralyses Gas Supply Across The Country

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  2. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Western Media And The Weaponisation Of Muslim Women

  5. In The Name Of Religion: US, Israel, Iran And The 21st Century Crusades

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls