National Para Athletics Championships 2026: Haryana Tops Medal Tally With 39 Golds; TN, Gujarat Finish 2nd And 3rd

Summary of this article
The National Para Athletics Championships took place from 17 to 21 March
Haryana topped the table with a total of 95 medals, including 39 gold, 31 silver and 26 Bronze
Host state Odisha finished 9th with 17 medals
Haryana topped the medals tally with an impressive collection of 95 medals in the 24th edition of the National Para Athletics Championships held here from March 17-21.
Haryana's rich medal haul included 39 gold medals, 31 silver and 25 bronze.
Tamil Nadu finished second with a total of 51 medals including 14 gold, 20 silver and 17 bronze while Gujarat finished third with 30 medals comprising 14 gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals.
The host state Odisha were ninth with a total of 17 medals including five gold.
As many as 1,460 para athletes representing 28 states as well as teams from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) took part in the event which featured 145 medal events.
In the men's discus throw F11, Haryana's Monu Ghangas clinched gold with a throw of 35.05m, ahead of Rajasthan's Praveen Sharma (33.69m) and Andhra Pradesh's Neelam Sanjay Reddy (31.34m).
In the men's discus throw F51–F52–F53, Uttar Pradesh's Ram Ratan Singh claimed the gold with 11.98m, followed by Haryana's Pranav Soorma (10.97m) and Dharambir (9.61m).
Gujarat's Damor Tejalben Amaraji took the gold in the women's long jump T11–T12 with 4.95m, while Odisha's Janaki Oram and Delhi's Shivani Tyagi took silver and bronze respectively.
In the women's javelin throw F12–F13, Kipa Mero of Arunachal Pradesh claimed gold with a throw of 23.76m, followed by Gangavya of Karnataka and Astha Tokas from Haryana.
Haney from Haryana won the gold in men's discus throw F37 (49.65m), while Gujarat's Manav Prajapati and Haryana's Bhavishay won the silver and bronze respectively.
In track events, Gujarat's Bhatt Rakeshbhai won gold in the men's 200m T37 with a time of 24.25 seconds, while Maharashtra's Abhishek Babasa Jadhav topped the podium in the men's 200m T35.
Saurabh Sharma of Himachal Pradesh won the men's 5000m T13 (16:00.88), and Haryana's Ankur Dhama, who clinched gold in the men's 5000m T11 (17:47.54) in long distance events.
Odisha's Suchitra Parida won gold in the women's javelin throw F56, while Uttar Pradesh dominated the men's discus throw F64, with Kartik Chahal and Sagar Thayat claiming the gold and silver respectively.