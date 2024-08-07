Other Sports

Mirabai Chanu Live Streaming, Women's 49kg Weightlifting Paris Olympics 2024: When, Where To Watch

Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting event at Paris Olympics 2024 will kickoff on August 7, Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST. Here's the live streaming detail

Indian women weightlifter Mirabai Chanu
Indian women weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. Photo: File
info_icon

Recovering from a challenging buildup due to injuries, Mirabai Chanu will be in the spotlight on August 7 at the Paris Olympics in the 49 kg women’s weightlifting event, carrying India’s hopes for a medal. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

It was Chanu who opened India's medal tally on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics with a sparkling silver. However, a hip tendonitis injury sustained during the Asian Games last October has led to a quieter period in her career since then.

Her best performance came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she lifted a total of 201 kg (88 kg + 113 kg). In Tokyo, she won silver with a total lift of 202 kg (87 kg + 115 kg).

When is Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting At Paris Olympics 2024?

Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting event at Paris Olympics 2024 will kickoff on August 7, Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting At Paris Olympics 2024?

Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting event at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

