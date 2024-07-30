Other Sports

Lovlina Borgohain Vs Sunniva Hofstad, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Boxing Round Of 16 Clash

Paris Olympics 2024: Here are the live streaming details for the Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad Round of 16 boxing match in the women’s 75kg category

Lovlina Borgohain, Boxing, Paris Olympic Games 2024
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain will start her Paris 2024 Olympics boxing sojourn on July 31 as she is all set to compete in the women’s 75kg category. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Borgohain, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in the welterweight category, became the third Indian boxer to claim a medal in boxing after Vijender Singh (2008 Olympics) and MC Mary Kom (2012 Olympics).

At the 2020 edition, Lovlina overpowered Germany's Nadine Apetz in the round of 16 and clinched a medal when she defeated Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan in the quarters.

The 26-year-old had won an Olympic quota after she won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games. She might face stiff competition in reigning world champion in 75kg Khadija Mardi (Morocco), Aoif O'Rourke (Ireland and Tamara Thibeault (Canada).

Lovlina Borgohain in action at Toko Olympics 2020. - X | Lovlina Borgohain
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Boxing Preview: Nikhat, Lovlina Eyes Success In Tough Draws

BY PTI

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Boxing Live Streaming Details

When to watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 boxing match?

Lovlina Borgohain Vs Sunniva Hofstad, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 women’s 75kg category boxing match is scheduled at 3:50 PM IST on Wednesday, July 31.

Where to watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 boxing match??

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

