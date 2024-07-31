Other Sports

Lovlina Borgohain One Win Away From Paris Olympics Medal - Check Indian Boxer's Next Opponent

Lovlina Borgohain prevailed 5-0 over Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in the women's 75kg round of 16. The Indian boxer had bagged bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

lovlina-borgohain-indian-boxer-paris-olympics-ap-photo
India's Lovlina Borgohain (left) in action against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in her opening bout in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: AP
info_icon

Tokyo Olympics bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) began her quest for a second successive Games medal confidently as she out-punched Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in her opening bout in Paris on Wednesday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Borgohain prevailed 5-0 in the contest and she is now just one win away from adding to her Tokyo bronze, which was claimed in the 69kg category, and achieve a feat that is unprecedented in Indian boxing.

But her path is not an easy one as she will take on top-seeded Chinese Li Qian in the last-eight stage on August 4. A win in this bout would ensure at least a bronze medal for her.

Her performance on the day was an assured one. While her rival seemed keen to draw her into a slugfest, Borgohain kept her composure and distance to land clean blows on counter-attack.

The Indian also had to deal with plenty of clinching by Hofstad, who came across busier of the two boxers, complete with a perilously low guard.

But the Assam-boxer didn't fall into the trap and attacked the Norwegian with precision by drawing her in.

Borgohain has been handed a tough draw but the wiry pugilist has shown the ability to rise above it in her past performances, most notably in Tokyo where she defeated world champion Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinals to secure herself a bronze.

Preeti Pawar. - X/@media_sai
India At Paris Olympics: Boxer Preeti Pawar Enters Round Of 16

BY PTI

Her opponent on August 4, Qian, is a silver-medallist from the Tokyo Games in the middle-weight (75kg) division.

She had also won a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games and claimed a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian boxing campaign at the Games has been mixed so far with three of the six in contention, already out of the competition.

Those ousted early include former Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg).

Remaining in fray apart from Borgohain are the debutant duo of world champion Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg) and Nishant Dev (men's 71kg)

