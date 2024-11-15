Other Sports

NBA: John Collins Stars As Utah Jazz Edge Dallas Mavericks On Late Dunk Despite Blowing Up Lead

The Mavericks erased a 16-point deficit and tied it on Thompson’s 3-pointer in the final minute before Collins answered with his winner

John-Collins
John Collins #20 of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball to win the game against the Dallas Mavericks on November 14, 2024 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
John Collins scored the last of his 28 points on a tiebreaking dunk with 6.4 seconds left to give the Utah Jazz their first home victory of the season, 115-113 over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. (More Sports News)

Collins also had nine rebounds and Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz, who had lost their first five home games.

Luka Dončić had 37 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. Quentin Grimes added 15 points and five assists while filling in for Kyrie Irving, who missed the game because of a right shoulder sprain. Klay Thompson had 17 points.

The Mavericks erased a 16-point deficit and tied it on Thompson’s 3-pointer in the final minute before Collins answered with his winner.

Dallas led at halftime and got six third-quarter baskets from Doncic. It wasn’t enough to keep the Jazz from surging ahead as the quarter progressed. Utah ripped off a 9-0 run following back-to-back baskets from Doncic and went up 90-78 on Collins’ tip-in layup.

Utah scored baskets on six straight third-quarter possessions to take an 81-73 lead. Lauri Markkanen scored three baskets himself, culminating in a step-back 3-pointer.

