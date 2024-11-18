Other Sports

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Relishing Boston Celtics Test After Extending Perfect Start

Cleveland extended their perfect record as they became just the fourth team in NBA history to go 15-0 to start a season by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-114 on Sunday

Kenny-Atkinson
Kenny Atkinson is relishing facing the Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers are relishing the chance to test themselves against the Boston Celtics. (More Basketball News)

The Cavs are tied for the second-best start to a season, trailing only the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who went 24-0.

Cleveland, inspired by LeBron James, beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals that year. All three of the previous teams to go 15-0 to start a season have reached a championship series (2015-16 Warriors, 1993-94 Houston Rockets and 1948-49 Washington Capitols).

Next up for the Cavs are the reigning NBA champions, and first-year coach Kenny Atkinson, who rested talisman Donovan Mitchell against the Hornets, cannot wait for the task of facing the Celtics, who beat Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

"Boston Garden," Atkinson said after becoming the first coach to win his first 15 games in charge of a team. "What's better than that?

"It's great for the NBA, right? Everybody is going to be watching, and I know our guys are anxious. I know they remember last year. We're going well. They're going well. It's great for the league. Great for our franchise. We're excited.

Guard Ty Jerome celebrates during the Cleveland Cavaliers' game vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 17, 2024. - null
Cleveland 128-114 Charlotte: Cavaliers Become Fourth Team In NBA History To Start 15-0

BY Stats Perform

"It's going to be a great test for us. They obviously play a different style, five-out with five shooters, so it's going to be a really good test for us.

"We're at that point right now, 15-0. Let's test ourselves against the best and see where we stand and see where we're going to make adjustments or not make adjustments.

"It actually comes at the perfect time."

Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 15 rebounds against Charlotte, and was one of four Cleveland players to finish with over 20 points, along with Darius Garland (25), Ty Jerome (24) and Evan Mobley (23).

"It's a rematch," said Allen of facing the Celtics, though he missed last season's playoff series due to a rib injury.

"I know they didn't have some players. And we didn't have me, so I want to try and beat them and test where we are with them.

"Everyone is showing tons of energy, all over the city. It's incredible how Cleveland has adopted us. They come to every game, yelling for everything. The city of Cleveland has our backs."

The Celtics, who will visit the White House later this week to celebrate last season's success, have gone 11-3 to start the campaign and are second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cavs.

