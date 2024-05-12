Other Sports

KM Deeksha Sets New National Record In Women's 1500m At Athletics Meet In Los Angeles

The 25-year-old Deeksha finished third in the final on Saturday after running the distance in 4:04.78, bettering the previous record of 4:05.39 set by Harmilan Bains

X/@media_sai
Indian track athlete K M Deeksha Photo: X/@media_sai
info_icon

Indian track athlete K M Deeksha set a new national record in the women's 1500m while Avinash Sable finished second in men's 5000m event at the Sound Running Track Fest in Los Angeles. (More Sports News)

The 25-year-old Deeksha finished third in the final on Saturday after running the distance in 4:04.78, bettering the previous record of 4:05.39 set by Harmilan Bains in 2021 at the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal.

Deeksha's previous personal best was a 4:06.07 set in the final of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in 2023, where she upstaged Bains to win gold.

Deeksha who is from Amroha, UP has been part of the MP Athletics academy for the last five years training under coach S K Prasad.

The Indian men's 4x400m Relay team which qualified for Paris Olympics - X/@afiindia
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Women's And Men's 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Parul Chaudhary ran 15:10.69s in the women's 5000m to finish fifth. Parul narrowly missed out on improving her national record while compatriot Ankita ended 10th with a time of 15:28.88.

Sable finished second in the men's 5000m with a time of 13:20.37 and not his pet 3000m steeplechase event, and in the same event, Gulveer Singh ran a 13:31.95.

Sable's 5000m national record time is 13:19.30.

Kartik Kumar ran the last lap in 62sec in the men's 10000m but that could only fetch him a second-place finish. He clocked 28:07.66s.

This is a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Has Given Country's 'Entire Wealth' To 'Four Or Five Rich People': Priyanka Gandhi
  2. BJP Workers Demonstrate Before Sandeshkhali Police Station
  3. Congress Will Do 'X-ray' Of Country Through Caste Census: Rahul
  4. Rain Brings Respite To Rajasthan, Thunderstorms Likely To Continue Till May 14
  5. Interpol To Share Details On Prajwal Revanna's Whereabouts Once Available, Says Karnataka Home Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Zendaya Coleman, Uorfi Javed Inspire Janhvi Kapoor: 'As Actors We Are Encouraged To Do Method Dressing'
  2. Jennifer Lopez Denies 'This is Me Now' Tour Woes After Poor Sales Claims
  3. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Diva To Amp Up Your Summer Wardrobe
  4. 'Boonie Bears: Guardian Code' Movie Review: A Light-Hearted Entertainment With Heartfelt Themes To Watch This Mother's Day
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Insists No One Can Take MS Dhoni's No. 7 Jersey As She Promotes 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Simarjeet Singh Strikes Twice To Get Both Royals' Openers
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  3. MLS: Lionel Messi Plays Through Injury As Inter Miami Win - In Pics
  4. IPL 2024: Full List Of Players And Team Officials Fined Or Suspended Committing Code Of Conduct Offence
  5. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
World News
  1. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
  2. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
  3. First Person To Receive A Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Dies
  4. Small Pro-Palestinian Protests Held Saturday As College Commencements Are Held
  5. Nepal’s Mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa Climbs Mt. Everest For 29th Time, Beats Own Record
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail