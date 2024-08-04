India's surprise qualifier, Kiran Pahal, will kick off her Paris Olympics journey in the Women's 400m on Monday, August 5. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The 23-year-old Kiran Pahal, a five-time national champion in the women's 400m, is currently ranked 1863 in the world. Despite her season's best of 50.92 seconds and no previous international medals, she's made a remarkable breakthrough by qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
She marked it as her season's best timing at the 63rd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship in Panchkula, Haryana. In that championship, Kiran sealed an Olympic berth when she clocked a phenomenal 50.92 seconds in the semifinals of the women's 400m.
The time was far below the Paris Olympics 2024 qualification mark of 50.95 seconds and left many in shock at her unbelievable feat.
But Kiran's 50.92 seconds was not just a personal and seasonal best, for it turned out to be quite a momentous occasion for Indian athletics—she became only the second-ever Indian woman to break the magic 51-second barrier in the 400m, the other being Hima Das, holder of the national record at 50.79 seconds when she won at the 2018 Asian Games.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming Details: Athletics
When to watch Kiran Pahal in action during the Women's 400m Paris Olympics 2024?
India's Kiran Pahal will be in action during the Women's 400m race round 1 at Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, August 5 at 3:25 pm IST onwards.
Where to watch Kiran Pahal in action during the Women's 400m Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.