Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred won the women's 100m gold amidst a downpour at the Stade de France in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday, August 4. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
She ran 10.72 seconds to finish at the top of the podium. World Champion Sha'carri Richardson came in second with a 10.87 whilst her compatriot Melissa Jefferson was third with a 10.92 run.
For a nation that is mad about it's cricket, Alfred's first-ever Olympic medal for the Caribbean nation, should really be taken notice of.
Alfred's final time is also the joint eighth on the all-time list for the quickest women’s 100m runs at the Olympic Games.
Following were the starting line-up with lane numbers:
2 Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland)
3 Marie-Josee Lou-Smith (Ivory Coast)
4 Tia Clayton (Jamaica)
5 Melissa Jefferson (USA)
6 Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia)
7 Sha’carri Richardson (USA)
8 Daryll Neita (Great Britain)
9 Twanisha Terry (USA)
Earlier, Two-time Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had pulled out of the 100-meter semi-final at the Paris Games.
No immediate reason was given for Fraser-Pryce’s scratch, which came up on the scoreboard only moments before she was supposed to race Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred in the evening’s second semi-final.
The 37-year-old mom, who won gold medals in 2008 and 2012, had announced that this will be her fifth and final Olympics.
Following is the schedule for the Men's 100m semi-final and final at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Men's 100m Schedule (IST Time)
11:30 PM – Men’s 100m semi-final
1:20 AM – Men’s 100m final