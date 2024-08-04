Three-time Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the women's 100m semi-final minutes before the race on Saturday, August 3. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
The 37-year-old, who events at the 2008 Beijing, London 2012 Olympics, withdrew prior to the start of the semi-final at the Olympic Games.
Fraser-Pryce was aiming to win a medal in the 100m race for the fifth consecutive Olympic Games, having won a bronze in 2016 and 2021 editions.
She will however be seen in action for the Jamaicans' 4x100m relay team.
Speaking of Fraser-Pryce, she has won eight Olympic medals in total, including a third gold medal with the Relay team at the 2020 edition to add to her two 100m wins.