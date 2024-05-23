Other Sports

All-NBA Teams Revealed: MVP Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander In The League's Best - Check Details

League MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder were both unanimous selections to the All-NBA first team

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic were both named to the all-NBA first team.
info_icon

League MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder were both unanimous selections to the All-NBA first team. (Other Sports News)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks were also named to the first team, which was revealed Wednesday.

Doncic fell one vote shy of joining them, while Antetokounmpo received 88 first-place votes and Tatum garnered 65.

Jokic, who has won three of the last four MVP awards, and Gilgeous-Alexander were both listed on all 99 ballots.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Lakers centre Anthony Davis were named to the second team.

The third team was made up of Lakers forward LeBron James, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Suns guard Devin Booker,

This is the 20th consecutive season James has been named to an All-NBA team since being included on the second team in his second season.

At 39 years old, he became the oldest All-NBA player in league history. He was also the youngest All-NBA selection as a 20-year-old back in 2004-05.

Jokic, who won the 2023-24 MVP award in a runaway with 79 of a possible 99 first-place votes, was named to the All-NBA first team for the fourth time to go with a pair of inclusions on the second team.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished second in MVP voting, was named to the first team for the second straight season.

Doncic made the first team for the fifth year in a row, while Tatum is on it for the third consecutive season.

Antetokounmpo has been on the first team each of the last six seasons after being on the second team the previous two years.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. America Will Send Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  2. Choice For People Is Whether 'Gaadi Of Bharat' Should Go On Higher Or Reverse Gear: Jaishankar
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Haryana’s Farmers Voice Concerns in Sirsa
  4. 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool In Delhi, Family Holds Protest
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Yashaswini Sahay First Female Candidate From Ranchi
Entertainment News
  1. Did Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Marry Due To Parental Pressure? Here's What The 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Has To Say
  2. Juhi Chawla Shares An Update On KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan's Health, Says He's Feeling 'Much Better'
  3. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  4. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
  5. Monalisa's Beach Fashion Is All About Breezy Co-Ord Set, Sun Hat, Slippers
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title
  2. UEFA Selects Budapest For 2026 Champions League Final, Delays 2027 Decision On Milan's San Siro
  3. Dinesh Karthik Retirement: The Final Chapter Of RCB's Best Finisher
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Dallas Mavericks Beat Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 Thriller
  5. Finland Meet: Tejas Shirse Sets New National Record In Men's 110m Hurdles
World News
  1. China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3
  2. 'Zionists, Beautiful': New Hamas Kidnapping Footage Surfaces; Israeli PM Reacts; Several Claim 'Mistranslation' Of Video
  3. Australia, US Report Cases Of Human Bird Flu | All About The H5N1 Virus, Symptoms
  4. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  5. These Famous Tourist Spots Are Struggling To Survive Due To Overtourism
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Slams TMC's 'Appeasement Politics'; Rahul Says Will Probe 'Adani Scam' If Voted To Power
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu In Action At Malaysia Masters, Bayer Leverkusen Lift Europa League Title