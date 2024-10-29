Other Sports

Jammu And Kashmir: Srinagar Hosts First-Ever All-Women Boat Race On Dal Lake

Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, played host to the first-ever all-women traditional boat race at the scenic Dal Lake

Dal-Lake-All-Women-Boat-Race-Srinagar-PTI-Photo
Women compete in a boat race at the Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 Photo: PTI
Srinagar hosted its first all-women boat race on Dal Lake, with over 150 female participants, aimed at promoting women athletes and fostering empowerment in the region. (More Sports News)

Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, played host to the first-ever all-women traditional boat race at the scenic Dal Lake on Sunday, October 27. The event was marked by 150 female participants taking part with the sole aim of promoting women athletes and uncover hidden talent from the Valley region.

Moreover, the drive also will help in breaking the traditional stereotypes around women and promoting women empowerment.

The all-women boat race was organized by Bilkis Mir, a famed athlete and country's first-ever female Chief jury at the Paris Olympics. Mir has dedicated years working to train Kashmiri women in water sports.

Mir expressed her pride at hosting the event at the iconic Dal Lake. "It was a historic day as it was the first track race for women. There are always events for men, but for women, there are very few. This is unique, as these girls have stepped outside their homes to participate. The race has helped unmask new talent, and we are adopting 35 girls for training in national and international competitions,” she said.

Madiha Farooq, a participant, said, “I am very happy to be a part of this race, held for the first time in the Valley. There were over 100 participants, and three girls won. I want more such events to be held. Sports are very important for girls. People who say girls are not meant for sports are mistaken."

Organising the boat race was seen as a significant step forward in empowering women and encouraging to come forward and participate in more sports from the Valley.

