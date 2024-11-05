Other Sports

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs UP Yoddhas, U Mumba Vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Here is all you need to know about the Day 18 matches of Pro Kabaddi League season 11: venue, head-to-head record, telecast and live streaming details

Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League
Jaipur Pink Panthers head into this fixture on the back of a defeat against U Mumba on October 31. Photo: Pro Kabaddi League
The 18th day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 pits Jaipur Pink Panthers against UP Yoddhas, and U Mumba versus Dabang Delhi K.C. on Tuesday (November 5, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Pro Kabaddi League News)

Jaipur Pink Panthers head into this fixture on the back of a defeat against U Mumba on October 31. They lost the match 37-39 and it was their second loss of season 11. UP Yoddhas also lost their last match against Patna Pirates by a 37-42 scoreline on November 2.

As for the second encounter of the night, U Mumba head into this fixture after a defeat against Puneri Paltan on November 3. They lost the match 28-35 and it was their second loss in season 11. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. lost to Patna Pirates in their last match by a 30-44 scoreline on October 31.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs UP Yoddhas: Head-To-Head Record

In PKL history, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas have played each other 11 times. Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record, winning 6 times while UP Yoddhas have returned with a victory on 5 occasions. The previous contest between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas ended in the favour of the former. They won 67-30 in season 10.

U Mumba Vs Dabang Delhi: Head-To-Head Record

U Mumba and Dabang Delhi have faced off 23 times. U Mumba lead the head-to-head record, winning 12 times while Dabang Delhi have returned with a victory on 10 occasions. One match between these teams ended in a tie. The previous contest between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi ended in favour of the latter. They won 36-28 earlier in season 11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs UP Yoddhas, U Mumba Vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Day 18 matches of PKL 11 be played?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas game will be played on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 8pm IST, and U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where will the Day 18 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?

Both the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas and U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

