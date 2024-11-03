Pro Kabaddi League 11: Puneri Paltan Trump U Mumba In 'Maha Maharashtra Derby'

Despite this, the Puneri Paltan were in the driving seat throughout the game. For every point won by Ajit Chavan for U Mumba, they had to deal with the likes of Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde. The final nail in the coffin was a Super Raid from Mohit – who got Rinku, Sombir and Ajit in a single raid – as the defending champions went on to secure their fourth win of the season.