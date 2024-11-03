Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: Maninder, Fazel Guide Bengal Warriorz To Win Over Haryana Steelers

The Bengal Warriorz won the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 contest by a scoreline of 40-38, with Maninder Singh scoring 12 points and Fazel Atrachali adding four more

Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Bengal Warriorz and Haryana Steelers
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Bengal Warriorz and Haryana Steelers. Photo: Special Arrangement
The Bengal Warriorz’s Maninder Singh and Fazel Atrachali produced talismanic performances, as they came from behind and clinched a thrilling win against the Haryana Steelers, at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad, on Sunday. (More PKL News)

The Bengal Warriorz won the contest by a scoreline of 40-38, with Maninder Singh scoring 12 points and Fazel adding 4 more to the cause. For the Haryana Steelers, Vinay scored 10 points and Mohammadreza Shadloui bagged 9.

The Bengal Warriorz and the Haryana Steelers began the game cautiously. The first points went to the Haryana Steelers, as they showed off their defensive powers when they shackled Maninder Singh early on, and then followed it up with a solid tackle on young Sushil Kambrekar. Soon enough, the Haryana Steelers had found their rhythm, and had picked up a 6-point lead within as many minutes.

While Shivam Patare had the most points early on for the Haryana Steelers, captain Jaideep was leading the side brilliantly on the mat. Midway through the first half, Fazel Atrachali landed a Super Tackle but the Haryana Steelers continued to be in box seat.

From then on in, the Mighty Maninder scored a flurry of raids, that brought the Bengal Warriorz on level terms with the Haryana Steelers. With 4 minutes to go in the half, Mayur Kadam landed an ALL OUT on the Haryana Steelers, and the Bengal Warriorz stormed into the lead for the first time. At the half-time break, the score read 19-19, and both sides were looking solid.

The Bengal Warriorz started off the second half superbly, with the Sultan Fazel picking up a couple of crucial points, after which Maninder got into the act as well, as they stretched their lead to a 4-point one. Fazel and Maninder were calling the shots on the day for the Bengal Warriorz, while Vinay and Shivam Patare led the way for the Haryana Steelers.

Seven minutes into the half, Maninder completed his first Super 10 of the season, as the Bengal Warriorz continued to march on. At the half-hour mark, the Bengal Warriorz had the momentum on their side and led the contest 29-23.

As the half wore on, the Bengal Warriorz looked to tighten the grip on the contest, even as the Haryana Steelers were mounting a late comeback with the likes of the Mohmmadreza Shadloui and Sanjay. However, just as the Haryana Steelers threatened to turn things around, Praveen Thakur inflicted an ALL OUT, which gave the Bengal Warriorz some breathing space. Eventually, the Bengal Warriorz held on for what was a memorable win.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Monday, November 4 is as follows:

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants – 8pm

Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas – 9pm

