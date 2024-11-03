Pro Kabaddi League 11: Pawan Sehrawat-Powered Telugu Titans Pip Bengaluru Bulls 38-35

Pawan Sehrawat dominated the first half to help the Telugu Titans take a massive lead. The hi-flyer's Super Raid was followed by the first ALL OUT of the match in the 11th minute, and Ashish Narwal added a second Super Raid to give the home side a sizeable advantage early in the game. The only reprieve for the Bengaluru Bulls were three Super Tackles, which took the score to 23-12 at the end of the first half.