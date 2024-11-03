Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: Pawan Sehrawat-Powered Telugu Titans Pip Bengaluru Bulls 38-35

Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat’s 14 points alongside Ajit Pawar’s five were enough to take the home team to the win, but not before some anxious moments of Bengaluru Bulls fighting back

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls.
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The Telugu Titans fended off a resilient Bengaluru Bulls to secure a hard-fought 38-35 victory in Saturday’s second game of the night. (More PKL News)

Their captain and star raider Pawan Sehrawat’s 14 points alongside Ajit Pawar’s High 5 was enough to take the home team to the win, but the fans almost bore witness to an incredible comeback from the Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium.

Pawan Sehrawat dominated the first half to help the Telugu Titans take a massive lead. The hi-flyer's Super Raid was followed by the first ALL OUT of the match in the 11th minute, and Ashish Narwal added a second Super Raid to give the home side a sizeable advantage early in the game. The only reprieve for the Bengaluru Bulls were three Super Tackles, which took the score to 23-12 at the end of the first half.

With a 11-point deficit entering the second half, it was raider Ajinkya Pawar and defender Nitin Rawal who helped the Bengaluru Bulls reduce the deficit with multiple successful moves. Nitin completed his High 5 and got the Titans ALL OUT in the same move, while he was ably supported by Ajinkya Pawar, who found his feet and single-handedly won points for his side.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Devank, Ayan Lead Patna Pirates To Thrilling Win Over UP Yoddhas

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pawan continued his form for the Telugu Titans and reached a Super 10, but Ajinkya’s raiding proved lethal as the second half went on. Coupled with Pankaj’s Super Raid, the Bengaluru Bulls got the home team ALL OUT for a second time as they reduced the deficit to just five points.

The hard-fought comeback was not enough however, as the Bengaluru Bulls were just three points behind their opponents. In the end, Pawan Sehrawat’s side were victorious over the Bengaluru Bulls for the second-straight time in PKL season 11.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Sunday, November 3 is as follows:

Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers – 8pm

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba – 9pm

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODI Series: Live Streaming, Full Squads, Schedule - All Details Of AFG Vs BAN Matches In UAE
  2. IND Vs AUS Tests: Ricky Ponting Advocates For Nathan McSweeney As Australia's Opening Choice Against India
  3. Hong Kong Sixes, Day 2 Wrap: Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Virat Kohli To Play Till 2027? Star Batter Aims To Complete 20 Years At RCB
  5. Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Kompany Not Focused On Champions League Pressure
  2. Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester City, EPL: Cityzens 'Could Not Handle' Hosts, Says Guardiola
  3. Nottingham Forest 3-0 West Ham, EPL: Third Place 'Doesn't Mean Anything', Says Nuno
  4. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Slot Lauds Second-Half Turnaround
  5. EFL Championship Wrap: Leeds Cut Gap At Top; Watford Hammer Wednesday
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  3. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  5. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
  4. MEA Responds To US Sanctions On Indian Firms For Aiding Russia
  5. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
World News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  4. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  5. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival