Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs U Mumba, PKL 2025: Panthers Seal Narrow Tie-Break Victory - Watch Highlights

Jaipur Pink Panthers edged past U Mumba 6-4 in a tie-break after a 38-38 finish in a closely contested PKL 2025 match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match report
Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs U Mumba, PKL 2025: Action from the match. Photo: PKL
Summary
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 6-4 in a tie-break after a 38-38 deadlock in regulation

  • Nitin Kumar’s Super 10 and key raids from Reza Mirbagheri and Vinay powered the Panthers’ comeback

  • U Mumba led for much of the match, but Jaipur held their nerve to seal a dramatic win

Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled off a dramatic 6-4 tie-break victory over U Mumba after the two sides were deadlocked at 38-38 at the end of regulation at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Earlier in the day, Telugu Titans defeated Gujarat Giants 30-29 in a closely contested encounter.

Nitin Kumar was the star for the hosts with a Super 10, while Reza Mirbagheri and Vinay added crucial tackles and raids. For U Mumba, Sandeep Kumar’s Super 10 proved not enough.

The Panthers started on fire, racing to a 6-0 lead in the opening five minutes. Nitin Kumar dominated with four points, while Aryan Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri added two tackles to put Jaipur firmly in control.

Sandeep’s side managed only a bonus point from Sathish Kannan as the hosts inflicted an early ALL OUT to move 9-1 ahead. Ali Samadi extended Jaipur’s lead further, while U Mumba’s Lokesh Ghosliya and Parvesh Bhainswal sparked a comeback with tackles, reducing the deficit to 12-5 at the end of the first quarter.

U Mumba turned the momentum in the second quarter. Sandeep Kumar’s raids kept the scoreboard ticking, and the visitors’ defence finally found rhythm, inflicting an ALL OUT on Jaipur to take a one-point lead.

U Mumba dominated the remainder of the first half, outscoring the hosts to lead 17-16 at the break.

The second half saw both teams trade blows, with U Mumba asserting themselves once again through strong defence and Sandeep Kumar completing his Super 10.

The visitors executed another ALL OUT, extending their lead to nine points at 33-24. Jaipur Pink Panthers, however, refused to fold, with Nitin Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri chipping in crucial points as the gap closed to eight with under five minutes remaining.

In a nail-biting finish, Nitin Kumar completed his Super 10 and, along with Deepanshu Khatri’s decisive tackle, leveled the scores at 38-38, forcing the first tie-breaker of the Jaipur leg.

The Panthers held their nerve in the tie-break, with their raiders delivering when it mattered most to secure a 6-4 victory, completing a remarkable comeback and thrilling the home crowd.

