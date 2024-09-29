Other Sports

ISSF Junior World Championship: Indian Shooters Claim Double Gold In Team Events In Peru

Umesh Choudhary though missed a potential individual gold after being penalised two points for reporting late for the final

Indian-shooters
(L-R)- Umesh Choudhary, Pradhyumn & Mukesh Nelavalli Photo: NRAI
info_icon

Indian shooters began their ISSF Junior World Championship (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) campaign in Peru on a good note, winning team gold in men's and women's 10m air pistol events, though a potential top-podium finish was lost in the individual category after a marksman was docked two points for reporting late for the final. (More Sports News)

The junior men's trio of Umesh Choudhary, Pradhyumn Singh and Mukesh Nelavalli topped the men's team competition in 10m air pistol with a tally of 1726 points. They finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Romania, while Italy took bronze with a score of 1707.

Choudhary though missed a potential individual gold after being penalised two points for reporting late for the final.

Indian shooter Umesh Choudhary - X
Penalty Costs India Potential Gold After Marksman Arrives Late At ISSF Junior World Championship

BY PTI

Choudhary and Singh had earlier made it to the individual finals placed third and fourth respectively in the qualification round. Choudhary shot 580 and Singh 578 but missed out on individual medals, ending up sixth and eighth respectively.

Luca Joldea of Romania won the gold medal, while Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Hsiang-Chen clinched the silver. Nelavalli was ninth in qualification with a score of 574.

The combination of Kanishka Dagar, Lakshita and Anjali Chaudhary tallied 1708 to clinch the junior women's 10m air pistol team gold. They pipped Azerbaijan by a point and bronze-winning Ukraine by four points.

Dagar also made the individual final in third place with a score of 573 along with Kanak who also shot the same score but with lesser inner 10s, to bag the fifth qualifying spot.

In the final, Kanak won bronze with a score of 217.6, while Dagar finished eighth. 

Chinese Taipei's Chen Yu-Chun won gold, while Slovakia's Manja Slak bagged the silver.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Play Called Off With No Balls Bowled Due To Wet Outfield
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3: Frustrating Wait Continues As Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled
  3. England Vs Australia 5th ODI Live Scores: Steven Smith Leads Aussies In Final Match As Visitors Opt To Bowl First
  4. Indian Premier League: MS Dhoni May Continue IPL Journey As Uncapped Player Under Revived Rule - Here's Why
  5. Mohammad Yousuf Steps Down As Selector For Pakistan Cricket Team, Announces On Social Media
Football News
  1. Premier League: Guardiola Looking For Solutions In Midfield In Rodri's Absence
  2. Premier League: Lopetegui Pleased With West Ham's Character After 1-1 Brentford Draw
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Draw Against Leverkusen - In Pics
  4. Bournemouth Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Play Out 1-1 Draw With Charlotte FC - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mehbooba Mufti Cancels Poll Campaign Over Nasrallah's Death, BJP Says 'Shedding Crocodile Tears'
  2. Gujarat: Nine Illegal Religious Structures Demolished In An Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Somnath Temple
  3. Delhi Family Deaths: Police Suspect Murder-Suicide After Man, 4 Daughters Found Dead in Vasant Kunj | Details
  4. Bihar: Heavy Water Discharge From Birpur Barrage Prompts Flood Alert
  5. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Hashem Safieddine Or Naim Qassem? Who Will Become The Next Hezbollah Chief 
  4. Russia Flexes Nuclear Power In New Warning To Ukraine And Western Allies At UNGA
  5. Nepal Floods: 112 Dead And Hundreds Missing Amidst Historic Rainfall And Landslides
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs