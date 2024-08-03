Other Sports

AIN Masks Identity Of Russian, Belarusian Athletes At Paris Olympics 2024

Earlier Friday, when the first of them won a medal, it was not the international sports signifier BLR for Belarus next to Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya's name

AIN flag
The final version of the AIN flag assigned by the IOC on 19 March 2024.
info_icon

Exactly one week after thousands of athletes sailed through the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, a gold medal was finally won Friday by a member of the neutral collective of athletes. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Ivan Litvinovich was barred from boarding a boat on the River Seine — just like all 32 athletes from Russia and Belarus whose Olympic team identity has been made almost invisible because of their nations' military invasion of Ukraine.

When standing on the top step of the podium, Litvinovich was prohibited from hearing the Belarus anthem. Playing instead was a nondescript, wordless tune commissioned by the International Olympic Committee.

These are the Olympic rules of engagement for the 32 athletes who were vetted and approved — and accepted their invitations — to come to France and compete for the team-that's-not-a-team.

Earlier Friday, when the first of them won a medal, it was not the international sports signifier BLR for Belarus next to Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya's name.

Bardzilouskaya took silver in women's trampoline for AIN, the French acronym for Individual Neutral Athlete, whose collective medals are barred from being tallied on the official team standings.

Almost 2 1/2 years after Russia invaded Ukraine with backing from neighboring Belarus, the two countries mostly feel like pariahs in world sports.

What are Russia and Belarus banned from and by who?

Russia and Belarus are not “banned” from the Olympics, as such, though they won't be in any team sports at the Paris Games. And they could not have a boat at the opening ceremony.

It was Feb. 24, 2022, that Russia invaded, four days after the Beijing Winter Games closed and still in the Olympic Truce period Russian diplomats had signed up to at the United Nations.

Within hours in Europe, national teams in soccer and other sports, plus countries hosting winter sports events, refused to engage with Russian teams and athletes.

The IOC moved within days to urge Olympic sports bodies to pull upcoming events from Russia and Belarus and remove their teams and athletes, for reasons of security and integrity of competitions.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in the final - null
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alcaraz Relishing 'Special' Gold Medal Final Against Djokovic

BY Stats Perform

Russians did keep on competing abroad in individual sports, like tennis and cycling. As qualifying events for the Paris Olympics approached, the IOC eased its advice — against Ukrainian pleas — to encourage governing bodies toward reintegrating some athletes. 

During 2023, the IOC settled on its Paris Olympics policy: No Russian or Belarusian teams, which by definition represent a nation, but invite selected athletes. They must have passed vetting first by their sport's governing body, then the IOC, to have not supported the war nor had funding or links to military or state security agencies.

The long and picky vetting processes both infuriated officials in Russia — claiming it was humiliating and politicized — and let the IOC avoid imposing a blanket ban. That severe option could have been legally challenged. It also risked setting a tricky precedent to follow in future wars involving other countries.

Some sports do still have a total ban on Russia internationally: soccer's FIFA and track and field's World Athletics.

How many AIN athletes came to the Paris Olympics?

From Russia 15, and 17 from Belarus. The Russians included 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who was eliminated in all three of his tennis events without winning a medal.

How does that compare with Russia at previous Summer Games? At the 2012 London Olympics, before the state doping and cover-ups scandal affected its entries, Russia had 436.

What restrictions did the IOC put on AINs in Paris?

No flag, no anthem, no team uniforms in national flag colors. Basically, stripped of national identity.

The AIN flag is jade or turquoise green with a circular logo in white. Those were the colors of the trampolinists' warmup tops Friday.

The anthem commissioned by the IOC is a generic tune with no words that went publicly unheard until Friday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  2. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri Delivers Honest Opinion On India's Olympics 'Reality' - Video
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alcaraz Relishing 'Special' Gold Medal Final Against Djokovic
  2. Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Match On TV And Online
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Bounces Back To Take Bronze In Women's Singles Event - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Alcaraz Reaches Final - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Says Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill A 'Direct Threat To Freedom Of Speech'
  2. With SC Deadline For Holding Polls On Sept 30, EC Team To Visit J&K On Aug 8
  3. Centre Cuts Short BSF DG, Special DG's Tenure, Sends Them Back To State Cadres
  4. Over 120 Vehicles Gutted In Fire At Delhi Police's Impounding Yard
  5. Wayanad Landslides: Where Rescue Operations, Death Toll Stand On Day 4 | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  4. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  5. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
World News
  1. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  2. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  3. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  4. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  5. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 Highlights: France Stun Argentina In Men's Football QF; Angela Carini Offers Apology To Imane Khelif
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI