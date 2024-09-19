Other Sports

India Vs Iran, Chess Olympiad Round 8 Live Streaming: D Gukesh Vs Parham Maghsoodloo And Other Pairings - All You Need To Know

In the women's section, India will be up against Poland, with Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli facing Alina Kashlinskaya. Here is your ready reckoner for India's round 8 matches at FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024

d-gukesh-indian-grandmaster-fide-chess-olympiad-2024
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh in action at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Photo: FIDE/Michał Walusza
info_icon

The Indian chess juggernaut continues to roll in Budapest, as the men and women both stand unbeaten after seven rounds of competition at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad. Up next, the men take on Iran, while the women face Poland on Thursday (September 19, 2024). Watch the teams in action live online, starting at 6:30pm IST. (More Sports News)

India At Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8 Pairings

India (Open) Vs Iran

D Gukesh (Elo rating 2764) vs Parham Maghsoodloo (2723)

R Praggnanandhaa (2750) vs M. Amin Tabatabaei (2714)

Arjun Erigaisi (2778) vs Daneshvar Bardiya (2598)

Vidit Gujrathi (2720) vs Idani Pouya (2599)

India (Women) Vs Poland

Harika Dronavalli (2502) vs Alina Kashlinskaya (2490)

Vaishali Rameshbabu (2498) vs Monika Socko (2422)

Divya Deshmukh (2483) vs Aleksandra Maltsevskaya (2404)

Vantika Agrawal (2370) vs Alicja Sliwicka (2373)

The journey so far has been nothing short of groundbreaking for India, with the young guns firing on all cylinders and displaying composure beyond their years, especially with their end games in many cases.

In round 7, Grandmaster R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal put up impressive performances as the Indian women defeated Georgia, while World Championship challenger D Gukesh led the men to a remarkable victory over China.

Vaishali and Vantika notched up wins against Lela Javakhishvili and Bella Khotenashvili as Indian women thumped second seeds Georgia 3-1, while the men eked out a 2.5-1.5 over China.

On a day that saw D Harika settling for a draw with Nana Dzagnidze and Divya Deshmukh being held by Nino Batsiashvili from a better position, it was Vantika who handled her time pressure extremely well to play almost 20 moves with just about a minute on her clock to win her game and seal India's seventh straight victory.

The Indian women took their tally to an impressive 14 points out of a possible 14 and stretched their lead to two points over nearest rivals Poland, Kazakhstan and France who all have 12 points apiece.

In the open section, Gukesh showed the way. Playing the white side of a Closed Sicilian Gukesh reached a drawn endgame after nearly five hours of play but he remained focus to find one mistake that was made by Chinese top board Wei Yi.

Speculation was rife about a possible clash between D Gukesh and Ding Liren – the two contestants in the next World Championship for a final showdown ahead of their match in Singapore in November. But the Chinese think tank decided to rest the reigning world champion.That was already a shock for the pundits of the game.

R Praggnanandhaa played out a quick draw as black against Yangyi Yu of China while P Harikrishna pressed for some time before the position petered out to be equal in the ensuing rook and pawns endgame against Wang Yue of China on the fourth board.

Earlier, Arjun Erigaisi went for the kill against an alert Bu Xiangzhi and the latter found a nice piece sacrifice to force a draw through repetition.

With just four rounds to come, the Indian men have done everything correct thus far and are sitting pretty with a 100 percent score like their female counterparts.

Iran is the only team in close pursuit of the leaders on 13 points while a pack of four teams – Serbia, Hungary, Armenia and defending champions Uzbekistan share the third spot on 12 points each.

India At Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 8 Live Streaming Details

When will India's round 8 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be played?

The Indian round 8 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be played on Thursday, September 19 from 6:30pm (India time) onwards in Budapest, Hungary.

Where will India's round 8 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 be telecast and live streamed?

India's round 8 matches at Chess Olympiad 2024 will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the International Chess Federation (called FIDE chess). They will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Match Report: Ravichandran Ashwin Stars With Sixth Century
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 2nd ODI Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  5. IND Vs BAN: R Ashwin Registers His Sixth Test Century On Day 1 At Chepauk
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Live Score: The Nizams Face Sunil Chhetri's The Blues In Sree Kanteerava
  2. English Premier League Champions Manchester City Set Foot In India For Trophy Tour
  3. Southampton Vs Ipswich Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  4. Aston Villa Vs Wolves Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  5. UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EY Employee Row: Centre To Probe Matter As Mother Cites 'Overwork' As Cause Of Death
  2. Blue Star And The Golden Temple
  3. Democracy's Darkest Hour
  4. The Blank Editorials Of Emergency: When Silence Speaks
  5. Between Emergency And Now, Uncanny Parallels And Delicious Ironies
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  2. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  3. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  4. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  5. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know