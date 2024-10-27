Other Sports

India Masters Pickleball Championship: Armaan Bhatia-Roos Van Reek Enter Semi-Finals

The Australian pair of George Wall and Danni E. Townsend advanced to the mixed doubles final, beating Emilia Schmidt of Australia and Casey Diamond of the USA 11-8, 11-9

Armaan Bhatia Roos van Reek in action PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship
Armaan Bhatia and Roos van Reek in action on centre court in the quarter-finals of PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Roos Van Reek of the Netherlands paired with India's Armaan Bhatia to beat Australia's Kaitlynn Hart and Mitchell Hargreaves in straight sets in the quarter-finals of PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship at the DLTA stadium on Saturday. (More Sports News)

In the first game, it was Bhatia, who stole the show with his powerful shots. Such was his brute power that it forced Hargreaves to take evasive action.

The Indo-Dutch pair quickly established a commanding 7-0 lead in the first set. Despite their best efforts, Hargreaves and Hart were unable to counter the relentless attacks of Bhatia and Van Reek, who ultimately won the set 11-1.

The second set proved to be a more tightly-contested affair, with both the teams going toe-to-toe.

Representative photo for World Pickleball Championship. - Pickleball World Tour
Mumbai To Host World Pickleball Championship In November

BY PTI

However, Bhatia and Van Reek maintained their focus and ultimately won the second game to wrap up the match and move into the semi-finals. This result also reiterated Bhatia's top form in this tournament.

Later in the evening, the Australian pair of George Wall and Danni E. Townsend advanced to the mixed doubles finals beating Emilia Schmidt of Australia and Casey Diamond of the USA 11-8, 11-9.

The Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) is hosting the PWR DUPR India Masters, a PWR700 event in New Delhi. This tournament will help players earn up to 700 ranking points, which are valid for 52 weeks.

These points will affect their seeding and eligibility for future global competitions.

