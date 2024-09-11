Other Sports

Indian Athletics: Qualification System, Domestic Calendar To Change From 2025 Season

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla said the decline in performance graph of the Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was a concern

indian-athletics-squad-file-photo
File photo of the Indian athletics squad departing for a training camp in Poland. Photo: SAI Media
info_icon

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) plans to restructure the domestic competition and qualification system for major international events from the 2025 season, president Adille Sumariwalla said in Chennai on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. (More Sports News)

While interacting with the media on the sidelines of the fourth edition of South Asian Junior Athletics Championship that got underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Sumariwalla said there is a plan to restructure the qualification system for international events in future so that the athletes are able to peak at the right time.

Neeraj Chopra and Armand Duplantis met at the European Masters golf tournament in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. - Omega Watches website
Neeraj Chopra Meets Armand Duplantis In Switzerland Ahead Of Diamond League Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The AFI president also pointed out that the sudden decline in the performance graph of the Indian athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was a concern.

"To qualify for major international events the athletes will have to compete in a certain number of domestic competitions to earn valuable points," Sumariwalla added.

"A steady performance will be a big advantage to get a nod from the AFI selection panel."

The 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and World Athletics Championships are two major events next year.

The AFI president said athletes after qualifying for the Paris Games weren't able to sustain their performance.

"There was a sudden decline in the performance of the athletes in Paris. The athletes should have clocked a personal best or advance to the final of their respective events," he added.

Team Maldives arrived in Chennai on Monday. - Photo: X | Athletics Federation Of India
South Asian Junior Athletics Championships: Indian Team Ready To Cash On Home Advantage

BY PTI

Sumariwalla, who is also one of the vice presidents at the World Athletics, said emphasis from next calendar year will be on regional competitions.

"The athletes will get more opportunity to compete close to their homes," the AFI president said.

"There is a plan to have at least 30 domestic competitions from next season."

Due to decentralisation of the national camps, Sumariwalla said there will be no national preparatory camps to prepare for international meets.

"The athletes will train at regional centres and places of their choice," he said.

"We expect a minimum of 1000 athletes in various centres across the county."

The AFI president reiterated that the national athletics federation has "no needle policy" and was working with National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) to check the menace of doping.

"The AFI is coordinating with all the stakeholders to curb use of prohibited substances by competitors to enhance their performance," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Score: Phil Salt & Co Field First In Southampton - Check Playing XIs
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Makes Tickets Free For Spectators Aged Below 18
  3. Khaled Mahmud Steps Down As BCB Director Amid Political Shift
  4. Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Fixtures Announced: Check Format, Match Details
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Suggests Lahore as India's Tournament Base
Football News
  1. Pochettino: Marsch Optimistic New USA Boss Will Have 'Positive Impact'
  2. Liverpool Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  3. Women's Super League: Taylor Urges Man City To Channel Disappointment Into Title Race
  4. Premier League: You Cannot Rebuild Man Utd Without Knowledge, Says Ronaldo
  5. Subroto Cup 2024: Manipur's TG English School Lifts Junior Boys Title
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  3. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND 8-1 MAS Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Holders India Thrash Malaysia For Hat-Trick Of Wins In China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ’Coming To Unite, Not To Divide’: Er Rashid Out On Bail For 22 Days For J&K Elections
  2. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  3. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  4. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  5. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  5. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. 'Raygun' Ranking: Here's Why Aussie Breakdancer Is World No. 1 Despite Paris Flop Show
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics