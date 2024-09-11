Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Meets Armand Duplantis In Switzerland Ahead Of Diamond League Final

India's javelin throw spearhead Neeraj Chopra made it to the Diamond League final after finishing fourth in the overall standings, while pole vault legend Arman Duplantis topped 16 of his competitions this year

Neeraj Chopra and Armand Duplantis met at the European Masters golf tournament in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Photo: Omega Watches website
It is not everyday that two reigning world champions of different athletics disciplines come together at an event of an entirely different sport. Which is why, when India's javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra met pole vault legend Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, it was bound to delight sports lovers. (More Sports News)

The setting was the Omega European Masters golf tournament in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Ahead of the Diamond League 2024 final in Brussels, where both elite athletes will vie for titles in their respective events, Chopra and Duplantis spent some time together and posed for pictures amid the beauty of the Swiss mountains.

The duo played golfing shots of their own too, during their visit to the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Chopra made it to the season finale of the prestigious fixture after finishing fourth in the overall standings at the end of its 14 series meetings across the world. The two-time Olympic medal-winner aggregated 14 points from his two second-place finishes in the one-day meets held in Doha and Lausanne. He skipped the last series meet in Zurich.

Duplantis, on the other hand, topped 16 of his competitions this year, with his latest record-breaking mark of 6.26m at the Diamond League in Silesia last month. The Swede is aiming for his fourth Diamond League trophy.

