Silesia Diamond League: Sweden’s Armand Duplantis Breaks World Record For Tenth Time In Chorzow

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record after clearing 6.26 metres in the second attempt at the Silesia Diamond League on Sunday, August 25. (More Sports News)
The 24-year-old broke the world record for a whopping tenth time, beating the 6.25-mark he cleared when he retained his Olympic gold at the French capital earlier this month, and the Silesia record also marked the third time he had broken his own record in the year.
Duplantis also won the Diamond League in Lausanne by clearing 6.15m, but raised the bar even higher in Chorzow.
After a poor first attempt, the Swede held his nerve and soared world-record high before he ran to the track in elation.
United States’ Sam Kendricks finished second after failing to clear 6.08, while Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis ended third after clearing six metres alongside Kendricks.