India At Paris Olympics 2024, Day 9: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 4. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

2024 Paris Summer Olympics Badminton Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen_2
Lakshya Sen after winning against Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

The Indian men's national hockey team gear up for the quarter-final action as they take on Great Britain on day 9 at the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday, August 4. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

Elsewhere, Jeswin Aldrin will be in action too, as the Indian looks forward to the qualification phase in the Men's Long Jump.

The highlight of the day will be Lakshya Sen's semi-final match against Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles badminton event. Also, Lovlina Borgohain will also be seen in the women's 75kg quarter-finals boxing.

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 4. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here -

Time Sport Event Round Team/Athlete
12.30 PM Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification-Stage 1 Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish
4.30 PM Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification - Stage II Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish
1.00 PM Shooting Women's Skeet Qualification - Day 2 Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan
12.30 PM Golf Men's Individual Strokeplay Round 4 Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar
1:30 PM Hockey Men's Hockey Quarterfinals India vs Great Britain
1:35 PM Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Parul Chaudhary
2:30 PM Athletics Men's Long Jump Qualification Jeswin Aldrin
3:02 PM Boxing Women's 75kg Quarterfinals Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian (China)
3:30 PM Badminton Men's singles Semifinals Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
3:35 PM Sailing Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8 Vishnu Saravanan
6:05 PM Sailing Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8 Nethra Kumanan

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 9 at Paris Olympics 2024?

JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.

