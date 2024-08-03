The Indian men's national hockey team gear up for the quarter-final action as they take on Great Britain on day 9 at the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday, August 4. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
Elsewhere, Jeswin Aldrin will be in action too, as the Indian looks forward to the qualification phase in the Men's Long Jump.
The highlight of the day will be Lakshya Sen's semi-final match against Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles badminton event. Also, Lovlina Borgohain will also be seen in the women's 75kg quarter-finals boxing.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 4. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here -
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Round
|Team/Athlete
|12.30 PM
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|Qualification-Stage 1
|Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish
|4.30 PM
|Shooting
|Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|Qualification - Stage II
|Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish
|1.00 PM
|Shooting
|Women's Skeet
|Qualification - Day 2
|Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan
|12.30 PM
|Golf
|Men's Individual Strokeplay
|Round 4
|Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar
|1:30 PM
|Hockey
|Men's Hockey
|Quarterfinals
|India vs Great Britain
|1:35 PM
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Round 1
|Parul Chaudhary
|2:30 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Long Jump
|Qualification
|Jeswin Aldrin
|3:02 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|Quarterfinals
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian (China)
|3:30 PM
|Badminton
|Men's singles
|Semifinals
|Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
|3:35 PM
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy
|Race 7 and 8
|Vishnu Saravanan
|6:05 PM
|Sailing
|Women's Dinghy
|Race 7 and 8
|Nethra Kumanan
Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 9 at Paris Olympics 2024?
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.