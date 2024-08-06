Other Sports

India At Paris 2024, Day 10 Wrap: Dahiya Suffers Arm Injury, Sen And Skeet Shooters Miss Out On Medals

India's hopes for a historic first Olympic gold in men's badminton were dashed as Lakshya Sen squandered a game advantage to lose a heart-wrenching three-setter against world No. 7 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia

Lakshya Sen-Paris Olympics-badminton
Lakshya Sen at Paris Olympics. Photo: AP
info_icon

It was a day of near misses as Lakshya Sen's steely resolve finally wilted in the high-pressure bronze playoff, an unexpected skeet medal in shooting slipped away after a promising start, while a podium hope in wrestling was left in tears, adding to India's mounting heartbreaks in the Olympic Games. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Sen, hoping to become India's first male shuttler to win an Olympic medal, was expected to come out trumps against Malyasia's world no.7 Lee Zii Jia. But it was not meant to be as he squandered a game's advantage to lose 21-13 16-21 11-21 in a 71-minute clash.

Around the time the 22-year-old crumbled under pressure in Paris, some 300km away in Chateauroux's shooting range, Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka lost by a solitary point to China in the skeet mixed team event, settling for the fourth spot.

Maheshwari and Naruka shot 43 to finish fourth behind China's Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu (44) in a thrilling match for the bronze medal.

It all started with a fired-up Sen, who looked like an unstoppable force in the opening game. But then Lee became an immovable force in the second game, going on a nine-point streak that completely changed the complexion of the match.

"I had my chances in the second set and could have definitely done better. But credit to him, he played a really good game. I think at the moment I'm just not able to think right," a crestfallen Sen said after the match.

"I came well prepared for this match as well. It has been quite a tough week overall. But yeah, the fatigue kept on building. But I mean, I was ready to give my 100 per cent in this match."

There was more agony in store for India when grappler Nisha Dahiya was left sobbing in acute pain after she lost her quarterfinal bout to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum 8-10 in the women's 68 kg freestyle category.

Leading 8-1 at one stage with just over 90 seconds left, Nisha sustained a serious injury on her right hand, which left her in agonising pain as she wept inconsolably.

India's Nisha, right, reacts after the women's freestyle 68kg wrestling quarterfinal match against North Korea's Sol Gum Pak, left, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
What Happened To Nisha Dahiya: With Twisted Arm, Dislocated Finger Wrestler Put Up Brave Fight - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Following a medical break, she didn't have any strength left in her right hand and it became a cakewalk for the North Korean, who showed her ruthless streak to get a leg-hold and nine straight points.

With 10 seconds left, the scoreline was 8-8 but the writing was on the wall as the Haryana woman surrendered in the dying moments.

Women's TT Team Advances To Quarters

It wasn't all doom and gloom though with the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath beating higher-ranked Romania to enter the quarterfinals.

Leading 2-0, India saw Romania fight back to draw level at 2-2 but in the decider, Manika delivered for her side.

Sreeja and Archana started the proceedings with a 11-9 12-10 11-7 win over Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara in a doubles match.

Manika made short work of higher-ranked Bernadette Szocs in a 11-5 11-7 11-7 victory as India took a comfortable 2-0 lead in the tie against their fourth-seeded opponents. India are seeded 11th in the competition.

In the second singles match however, things did not go in India's favour as Sreeja went down 2-3 (11-8 4-11 11-7 6-11 8-11) to European champion Samara after winning the first game.

Sreeja's defeat paved the way for a face-off between Archana and Bernadette, in which the latter prevailed.

Manika then blanked Adina 3-0 (11-5 11-9 11-9) to seal the tie in India's favour.

India will be up against either the USA or Germany in the quarter-finals.

Despite the underwhelming show on Monday, India will have plenty to look forward tomorrow.

Hockey Team Eyes First Final Since 1980

Having displayed nerves of steel to be within touching distance of a second successive Olympic medal, the Indian hockey team will fancy its chances against familiar foe and reigning world champion Germany in the semifinal, hoping to better the bronze that it claimed in the Tokyo edition.

India won last of their eight Olympic gold medals way back in the 1980 Moscow Games.

A semifinal win will ensure at least a silver for India, which they last won in the 1960 Rome edition.

Team India hold on to secure a 3-2 win over No.4 seeds Romania. - Instagram| @ittfworld
Manika Batra Powers India Into Table Tennis Team Event Quarterfinals At Paris Olympics 2024 - Match Report

BY PTI

Veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, playing his final international tournament, seems to have saved his best for the last leg of his career and made save after save, including two in a penalty shoot-out, to seal India's second consecutive Olympic semifinal spot against Britain on Sunday.

The team will be without key defender Amit Rohidas, who has been handed a one-match suspension after being red-carded against Britain for a dangerous maneuver with his stick.

Advertisement

Neeraj Chopra Begins Campaign

A man of many firsts in Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra would be eyeing another piece of history with his javelin when he takes aim at his second Olympics amid expectations of a golden finish yet again.

His fabled consistency would be tested after a season that has seen him battle a nagging adductor niggle. He would begin his quest on Tuesday with the qualifications round from where the Haryana lad is expected to make the finals on August 8.

A top podium finish will make Chopra only the fifth man in Olympics history to defend his title and the first Indian to win two gold medals in an individual event in the multi-sporting spectacle.

Advertisement

Eric Lemming (Sweden; 1908 and 1912), Jonni Myyra (Finland; 1920 and 1924), Chopra's idol Jan Zelezny (Czech Republic; 1992, 1996 and 2000) and Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway; 2004 and 2008) are the only ones to have defended the men's javelin gold medals in the Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  2. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  3. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  4. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
  5. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
Football News
  1. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
  2. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
  3. Chelsea To Face Braga Or Servette In Europa Conference League
  4. Mary Earps Targets A 'Few More Trophies' At PSG After Man Utd Exit
  5. Joao Neves Joins PSG From Benfica On Five-Year Deal
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Shocking Sight Of Dog Carrying Headless Baby Witnessed In Rohini
  2. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  3. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
  4. India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely
  5. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  3. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  4. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
  5. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Dissolves Parliament, Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia; Hasina In India | Top Points
  2. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  3. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  4. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  5. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs