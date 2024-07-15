Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Nishant Dev Wants To Change Nation's Boxing Medal Colour

Three Indian boxers -- Vijender Singh (2008), MC Mary Kom (2012) and Lovlina Borgohain (2021) -- have stood on the podium at the Olympics, all winning bronze medals. But Nishant Dev wants to change the colour of the medal from bronze to gold

Nishant Dev Boxing India At Paris Olympics 2024 X
Indian boxer Nishant Dev. Photo: X | Nishant Dev
info_icon

A confident Nishant Dev has set his sights on bettering the shade of India's boxing medals from bronze to gold at this month's Paris Olympics. (More Football News)

Three Indian boxers -- Vijender Singh (2008), MC Mary Kom (2012) and Lovlina Borgohain (2021) -- have stood on the podium at the Olympics, all winning bronze medals.

But Dev is confident he has the skillset to not only reach the the light middle-weight (71kg) final but win the elusive gold medal.

"My target is to change the colour of the medal in boxing. Our country's boxers have won bronze medals but not gold or silver till now," Dev said during an interaction facilitated by JSW Sports.

"I want to convert that bronze to not silver but gold. I have the confidence that I can achieve this. I have trained well. But at the end of the day, it is up to God," Dev added.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. - X | PV Sindhu
India Badminton Team At Paris Olympics: Easy Draw For Sindhu, Prannoy; Tough Task For Sen

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 23-year-old burst onto the scene in 2021 when he reached the quarterfinal in his maiden world championship appearance.

Two years later, he fetched a bronze medal at the world championships on the back of some stellar performance, including the unanimous-decision win against Jorge Cuellar of Cuba in the last-eight stage.

"That was my first international medal. So that is a big achievement for me."

Dev credits that quarterfinal victory for boosting his confidence by eradicating the fear of facing boxers from traditional heavyweight countries like Cuba, USA, Russia and Kazakhstan.

"When I beat the Cuban easily in the quarterfinal, that removed the fear from my mind. I felt that if you are giving 100 per cent then you can take on and beat any boxer.

"So, the fear that I used to have when fighting against a strong country's boxer, that is gone now. There is no pressure now, I just think that 'No, he is just a opponent'," he added.

The Haryana boxer, who is a strong medal contender at the Olympics, had booked his place in the Paris Games with a dominant show at the final qualifying event in Bangkok in May.

He had narrowly missed out at the previous qualifiers after a heartbreaking loss to Omari Jones of USA.

After going toe-to-toe in the opening two rounds, the southpaw had lost to Jones in the closing seconds of the bout, something the Indian identified as his weakness.

"I used to get tired by the third round but I have worked on my stamina, changed the strategy and even changed my body shape." he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  2. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  4. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
  5. Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  2. India News LIVE: Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter; PM Modi Likely To Address UNGA Session On Sept 26
  3. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
  4. Kolhapur: Video Of Mob Vandalising Mosque Goes Viral, Police Issues Prohibitory Orders Amid Clashes
  5. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: SC To Hear Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea On July 29
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Stranger Things 5' First Look Revealed, Samantha On Life After Divorce And Health Challenges, Asha Parekh On Wedding Rumours With Shammi Kapoor
  2. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  3. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  4. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
  5. 'I Went Through Fire To Get Here': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Life After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya And Myositis Diagnosis
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  2. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  3. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  4. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  5. Paris: Soldier Patrolling For Olympic Games 2024 Stabbed, Out Of Danger
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player