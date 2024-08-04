Other Sports

India At Paris 2024, Day 9 Wrap: PR Sreejesh Leads Indian Team To Hockey Semifinals; Lakshya Sen To Fight For Bronze

Paris Olympics 2024: India slipped to 53rd in the overall standings with its three bronze medals on day 9

PR Sreejesh
PR Sreejesh was part of the Tokyo Olympics-bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team too. File Photo
info_icon

The Indian hockey team produced one of its most resolute performances in recent memory to enter the Olympic semifinals for a second successive edition but Lakshya Sen's zealous push for a gold turned into a hunt for bronze on a bitter-sweet Sunday for India at the Paris Games. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

With no medals added to the tally today, India slipped to 53rd in the overall standings with its three bronze medals, all secured in shooting (women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team and men's 50m rifle 3 positions).

There was heartbreak in boxing too as Lovlina Borgohain, who won a welterweight (69kg) bronze in the Tokyo Games, exited following a quarterfinal loss to Chinese veteran and familiar foe Li Qian in the women's middle-weight (75kg) category.

After that, it was Lakshya's turn to bow out of gold contention with a 20-22 14-21 loss to defending champion Viktor Axelsen. However, he still has a chance to finish on the podium in his Olympic debut, provided he can beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze playoff on Monday evening.

Despite the setbacks, the nation had a strong reason to celebrate.

And it was thanks to the hockey team's strong-willed showing despite being on the back-foot for a majority of the match after key defender Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for unintentionally hitting a rival player about 20 minutes into the game.

For a little over 40 minutes, a 10-man India held off Britain to 1-1, forcing a shootout, in which veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh proved to be a decisive force for the umpteenth time.

The 'Great Wall of India', as he is affectionately called, made a couple of crucial saves after his superb show in regulation time to steer India into the last four with 4-2 shootout triumph.

"(It is a) daily job of a goalie," shrugged the 36-year-old, who is competing in his last international event.

"When I stepped on this field today, there was two options for me. This can be my last match, or I got an opportunity for two more matches and I think, yeah, I got two more matches now," he quipped.

Head coach Craig Fulton declared that his team had not just won a match but made a statement of intent.

"When our backs are against the wall, we're all roped in. We're all in this together," he said.

Lovlina Out: India's Boxing Campaign Ends Medal-Less

India's boxing campaign, which never quite looked like taking off, came to a medal-less end after Tokyo edition bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) bowed out following a hard-fought quarterfinal loss to China's Li Qian in the women's competition.

Borgohain, the reigning world champion in the category, went down 1-4 to the Tokyo Games silver-winning 34-year-old in a messy contest during which both the boxers were repeatedly cautioned for clinching and holding.

This was after Nishant Dev was ousted from the men's 71kg quarterfinals on Saturday night, also a close contest.

A six-strong boxing contingent, comprising four women and two men, was representing the country in the Games. Out of these, four had crashed out in the preliminary stage itself.

Lakshya Misses Bull's Eye But Medal Still In Sight

India's dream of a first ever Olympic gold in badminton will remain unfulfilled after Sen suffered a straight-game defeat to Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals.

The 22-year-old from Almora, a world championships bronze-medallist, squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second to surrender to the two-time world champion in a 54-minute clash.

India have never won an Olympic gold medal in badminton with PV Sindhu claiming a silver and bronze at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo editions and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze in the 2012 London Games.

Carolina Marin in pain after sustaining a knee injury at Paris 2024 - AP
Paris Olympics: Devastated Carolina Marin Forced To Retire With Knee Injury During He Bingjiao Semi-Final Clash - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Shooters Do Well But Not Enough

Indian shooters Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala gave a good account of themselves in the qualifications but could not enter the final of the 25m rapid fire men's pistol event in Chateauroux.

Vijayveer and Anish shot brilliantly over two stages of qualification, staying in contention till the final 10 shots of the second rapid-fire stage, only to shoot scores of 92 and 93, finishing ninth and 13th respectively. Only the top six shooters make the final cut.

In the women's skeet competition, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon ended in 14th and 23rd place respectively in the qualification.

Maheshwari aggregated 118 across five series with the first three series taking place on Saturday. She recorded scores of 23, 24, 24, 25, 22. Raiza aggregated 113 after a sequence that read 21, 22, 23, 23, 24.

Here too, only the top six in the qualifications make it to the final.

Nothing To Celebrate In Athletics So Far

India's unimpressive show in athletics competition continued with national record holders Parul Chaudhary and Jeswin Aldrin failing to qualify for the women's 3000m steeplechase and men's long jump respectively, here.

Advertisement

Parul finished eighth in her heat race and 21st overall to end her campaign in the Paris Olympics.

In the men's long jump qualification round, Aldrin fouled his first two attempts before coming up with 7.61m in the third. He ended 13th in Group B qualification out of 16 competitors, while his overall placement was 26th.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  2. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
  5. IND Vs SL Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Alvarez 'Absolutely Man City's Player', Says Guardiola Amid Atletico Links
  2. Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid: Victor Double Gives Flick First El Clasico Win
  3. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Tsimikas Stars In Comfortable Reds Win
  4. Chelsea 2-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland Hat-trick Downs Blues In Ohio
  5. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Marie Bouzkova Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final
  2. Paris Olympics Day 9, Top Pic: Novak Djokovic Wins Elusive Gold Medal On Phillipe Chatrier
  3. Paris Olympics: Emotional Novak Djokovic Put 'Everything On Line' To Secure Gold Medal
  4. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Downs Alcaraz In Phillipe Chatrier Thriller To Win Elusive Gold Medal
  5. Washington Open: Top-Seeded Aryna Sabalenka Upset By Marie Bouzkova In Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  2. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold
  5. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K BJP To Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation With Rally; PDP, DPAP To Protest
  2. Delhi Police Arrested Parsvnath Landmark CEO Sanjeev Jain After Chasing For 60 Km
  3. Mayawati Opposes Supreme Court’s Verdict On SC Sub-classification
  4. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Kin Alleges SP Leaders Offered Money To Settle Case; BJP Delegation Pays Visit
  5. TMC Directs Minister To Resign After Video Of Abusing Female Officer Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Shells Israeli Military Site; Houthis Claim Attack On Cargo In Gulf Of Aden
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Jordan's Top Diplomat To Make Rare Visit To Iran As Regional Tensions Soar
  5. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs