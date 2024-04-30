Anthony Davis says he will give LeBron James the space he needs to make the right decision on his NBA future. (More Sports News)
The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in a 4-1 series defeat to the Denver Nuggets, who won Game 5 108-106 on Monday.
James led the Lakers with 30 points and 11 assists and hit a pair of free throws to tie the game in the final 30 seconds.
But with 3.6 seconds remaining, Jamal Murray, who was playing through a calf strain, hit a pull-up 14-footer to condemn the Lakers to an early exit.
Advertisement
After the game, James said that “he does not have an answer” on his NBA future after 21 years in the league.
However, Davis is confident that James will take his time over the decision, make the correct call for himself and tell everyone else when the time is right.
“I mean, he has been in this position numerous times in his career, where he had to make a decision ultimately for himself and his family. I'll be right there supporting whatever he decides to do,” Davis told ESPN.
Advertisement
“It's still fresh. I mean, I'm pretty sure it's not even on his mind right now.
"But I'm pretty sure he'll come talk to me, tell me what's going on before he becomes public with the situation, just to keep me in the loop.
“Obviously, it's been a great five seasons with him. If he does decide to come back, obviously this isn't what we want to be left at, losing in the first round.
"If he does, obviously our goal is to come back and be a championship contender, stay healthy and give Laker Nation what they deserve."
The Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference finals last year, with their late-game execution proving to be the difference once again in this series.
Murray, who also hit a buzzer-beater to win Game 2, was advised to sit the game out by management due to his calf injury but proved decisive as he scored 12 of his 32 points in a fourth quarter in which the teams repeatedly traded leads.
Asked if he had debated sitting the game out, Murray said: "I came in a little earlier to see if I was going to be able to go, and I felt like I could.
"They [management] just didn't want me to risk it. They told me no.
Advertisement
"And I didn't say no. I didn't want to leave my teammates out there. We've been battling all season.
"Everybody's hurt at some point, everybody's going through something, and I just wouldn't be able to live with myself if I wasn't able to play this game.
"I'm just glad they listened to me - and listened to me listening to my body - and just trusting me with it."
Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists, while Michael Porter Jr. concluded his impressive series with a 26-point performance for Denver.
Davis had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Los Angeles but was not involved much in the offence late while playing through a shoulder injury.
Advertisement
The Nuggets will continue their championship defence with a second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who advanced on Sunday by completing a sweep of the Phoenix Suns.
Denver eliminated Minnesota in the first round of last year’s playoffs with a five-game series win.