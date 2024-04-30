Sports

NBA: Denver Nuggets Knock Los Angeles Lakers Out Of Play-Offs, Win Series 4-1 - In Pics

Denver Nuggets knocked the Los Angeles Lakers out of the NBA play-offs with a 108-106 win on Tuesday (April 30, 2024) that led to a 4-1 series victory. Jamal Murray hit a pull-up 14-footer with 3.6 seconds remaining, despite a calf strain. He scored 12 of his 32 points in a fourth quarter in which the teams repeatedly traded leads.

NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones, left, hugs guard Jamal Murray after Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver. Murray scored 32 points despite a strained calf and sank the game-winner with 3.6 seconds left to win over the Lakers.

1/9
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts as time runs out in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Denver.

Advertisement

2/9
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives past Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.

Advertisement

3/9
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, argues with referee James Williams in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver.

4/9
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks to drive past Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.

Advertisement

5/9
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray goes up for a basket in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver.

Advertisement

6/9
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver.

Advertisement

7/9
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front, drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.

8/9
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, collects a loose ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, left, and forward LeBron James defend in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.

9/9
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2023-24: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after hitting the go-ahead basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, and Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) follow down the court in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah Arrive In Ahmedabad
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Makes Fake Videos In 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan', Claims PM; RaGa Says BJP Will 'Throw Constitution'