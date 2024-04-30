Denver Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones, left, hugs guard Jamal Murray after Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver. Murray scored 32 points despite a strained calf and sank the game-winner with 3.6 seconds left to win over the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts as time runs out in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Denver.
Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives past Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.
Advertisement
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, argues with referee James Williams in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks to drive past Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.
Advertisement
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray goes up for a basket in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver.
Advertisement
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver.
Advertisement
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front, drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, collects a loose ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, left, and forward LeBron James defend in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after hitting the go-ahead basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, and Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) follow down the court in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Denver.