NBA: Denver Nuggets Knock Los Angeles Lakers Out Of Play-Offs, Win Series 4-1 - In Pics

Denver Nuggets knocked the Los Angeles Lakers out of the NBA play-offs with a 108-106 win on Tuesday (April 30, 2024) that led to a 4-1 series victory. Jamal Murray hit a pull-up 14-footer with 3.6 seconds remaining, despite a calf strain. He scored 12 of his 32 points in a fourth quarter in which the teams repeatedly traded leads.