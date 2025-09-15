EuroBasket: Germany End 32-year Title Wait With Dramatic Win Over Turkiye

Germany won their second EuroBasket title with a dramatic 88-83 final win over Turkiye, with their success sealed by a pair of Dennis Schroder free throws.
Alex Mumbru's side had won eight straight games en route to Sunday's showpiece game at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, where they battled past Turkiye to replicate their 1993 triumph.
Isaac Bonga scored a team-best 20 points for Germany, with Franz Wagner adding 18. Schroder, meanwhile, had 16 points – including the final six – and 12 assists.
Schroder made two free throws to seal gold for Germany after Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun – who had a game-high 28 points – missed a 3-pointer for Turkiye that would have tied the contest at the death.
Turkiye have now lost two EuroBasket finals, the joint-most of any nation to fail to win the title, alongside Serbia.
The bronze medal went to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, who overcame Finland by a 92-89 scoreline in the third-place play-off.
Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 17 rebounds as the Greeks bounced back from their semi-final rout by Turkiye, while Lauri Markkanen had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Finns.
The Milwaukee Bucks star said afterwards: "We did it! This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments that I've ever accomplished as an athlete.
"I know I've won an NBA championship, but there's no feeling like representing your national team and representing 12 million people that breathe and live for this national team. This is probably the greatest accomplishment so far in my life."