Floyd Mayweather And John Gotti III Fight To A Decision In Mexico City

It was a rematch of a fight that ended in a massive brawl in Florida last June

Boxer-Floyd-Mayweather-file-photo
Floyd Mayweather (right) in action.
info_icon

Former world champion Floyd Mayweather went the distance against John Gotti III in an exhibition fight on Saturday night in Mexico City. (More Sports News)

The 47-year-old Mayweather fought Gotti in an eight-round fight with no judges in Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

It was a rematch of a fight that ended in a massive brawl in Florida last June.

Mayweather, who retired from boxing in 2017 with an unbeaten record in 50 bouts, dominated the fight from the second round, when the fighter nicknamed "Money" asked for a change of referee.

At the end of the fight, Mayweather and Gotti III embraced in the ring as Mexicans fans loudly booed.

Mayweather is considered one of the greatest boxers in history. During a career that spanned 21 years, he won world titles in five different divisions and beat rivals including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De la Hoya, Shane Mosley and Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez.

In addition to Gotti, in his exhibition fights since 2018, Mayweather has faced three Japanese fighters and Logan Paul, a YouTuber and WWE wrestler.

