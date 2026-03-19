AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: North Korea Return To World Cup After 15 Years, Philippines Seal Back-To-Back Qualification

Philippines players celebrate after defeating Uzbekistan in Women's Asian Cup qualifying match for the World Cup, at Gold Coast Stadium In Robina, Australia, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT

Philippines players celebrate after defeating Uzbekistan in Women's Asian Cup qualifying match for the World Cup, at Gold Coast Stadium In Robina, Australia, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT