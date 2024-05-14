India's Gaurav Chauhan entered the men’s 92+kg semi-finals on Tuesday (May 14), thus confirming a medal after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Danial Saparbay of Kazakhstan on Day 2 of the Elorda Cup 2024 boxing tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan. (More Sports News)
Meanwhile, veteran pugilist and six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa went down fighting 1-4 against Kazakhstan’s Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout.
Sanjay (80kg) too exited the competition with a 0-5 loss against reigning Asian Games champion Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China.
Later in the day, Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will take the ring for their bouts. Ralte has been drawn in the 81+kg due to fewer entries in the 81kg category.
Five Indian boxers will be seen in action on Wednesday. Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg) and Hitesh (71kg) will contest their respective quarter-final bouts.
The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing the participation of boxers from nations that have a history of doing well in the sport, like Kazakhstan, China, Japan and Uzbekistan.