Doordarshan Gets Sporty: State Broadcaster To Telecast India's T20 World Cup 2024 Matches, Paris Olympic Games

The finals of the French Open and Wimbledon will also be telecast by Doordarshan. Announcement was made by CEO Prasar Bharati, Gaurav Dwivedi, during an interaction with the media on Monday

X | T20 World Cup
The trophy of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Photo: X | T20 World Cup
Prasar Bharati on Monday announced that it will telecast India's matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Paris Olympics and Wimbledon on its DD Sports channel. (More Sports News)

The announcement was made by CEO Prasar Bharati, Gaurav Dwivedi, during an interaction with the media on Monday.

Prasar Bharati also launched a special anthem 'Jazba' for the T20 World Cup.

Doordarshan also announced live, deferred live and highlights of the Paris Olympics from July 26 August 11 and Paris Paralympics (August 28-September 8).

ICC Announces Highest Ever Prize Pool Of $11.25 Million For T20 World Cup

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It will also telecast India's tour of Zimbabwe from July 6-14 where they will play five T20Is after the T20 World Cup.

India's white-ball series in Sri Lanka from July 27-August 7 will also be telecast by DD Sports, the release stated.

The finals of the French Open and Wimbledon will also be telecast by Doordarshan.

"Prasar Bharati is in advanced stages of negotiations with different sports bodies and agencies to showcase different sports leagues and properties on its sports channel," it added.

The T20 World Cup consisting of 55 matches began on June 2 and will be played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and USA.

A record 20 teams are divided into four groups and the format will see 40 first-round matches before the Super Eight stage to identify the four semifinalists.

The semi-finals will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, with the summit clash in Barbados on June 29.

