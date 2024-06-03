ICC Announces Highest Ever Prize Pool Of $11.25 Million For T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the highest ever prize purse of USD 11.25 million for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. (More Cricket News)
The winners will clinch at least USD 2.45 million, while the runners-up will receive at least USD 1.28 million. The losing semi-finalists will each pocket USD 787,500, marking a significant increase in the tournament's financial rewards.
The semi-finalist losing team will take home around $787,500 each. Teams that do not advance past the second round will receive $382,500 each, and those finishing between ninth and 12th place will get $247,500 each.
Teams ranked from 13th to 20th place will each earn $225,000. Additionally, every team will receive an extra $31,154 for each match won, excluding the semi-finals and finals.
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event.”
The ongoing 55-match event is scheduled to be played over 28 days, across nine different venues in the West Indies and USA, making it the biggest T20 World Cup ever. A record 20 teams are taking part in the competition including debutants USA, Canada and Uganda.
The format of this year’s tournament is different, as it will see 40 first round matches played before the top eight progress to the Super 8s. Four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals, which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, ending with the final in Barbados.