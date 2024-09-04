Other Sports

Dirtiest Race In History: Russian Runner Stripped Off Olympic 1500m Medal, Banned For 10 Yrs

Tatyana Tomashova, now 49, has also been banned for 10 years. The sanctions came after a failed doping test in 2021

Bahrains-track-team
Representative image.
info_icon

Russian middle-distance runner Tatyana Tomashova was on Tuesday stripped of the silver medal she won in the women's 1500m event at the London Olympic Games 2012. (More Sports News)

Tomashova, now 49, has also been banned for 10 years. The sanctions came after a failed doping test in 2021.

Tomashova tested positive for anabolic steroids in re-tests of her out-of-competition samples from June 21, 2012 and July 17, 2012, said the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei - X/UgandaAthletics
Rebecca Cheptegei: Ugandan Olympian Who Competed In Paris Set On Fire By Former Boyfriend

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Full statement

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the arbitration procedure between World Athletics (WA) (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF)) and the Russian middle-distance runner Tatyana Tomashova (the Athlete) concerning the re-tests of out-of-competition doping controls that the Athlete underwent on (i) 21 June 2012 and (ii) 17 July 2012 (the 2012 Samples) which were established by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in December 2021 to contain substances (anabolic steroids) prohibited on the 2012 World AntiDoping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. The Sole Arbitrator in charge of the matter found to her comfortable satisfaction that Ms Tomashova committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) in relation to the 2012 Samples through violations of Rule 2.2 of the 2021 WA Anti-Doping Rules (WA ADR) (Use or Attempted Use of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method). Turning to the sanction, taking into account a previous ADRV committed by Ms Tomashova in 2008, the Sole Arbitrator determined the appropriate sanction applicable to multiple ADRVs to be the imposition of a ten-year period of ineligibility, commencing on this day, the date of the CAS decision, as well as the disqualification of all competitive results obtained by Ms Tomashova from 21 June 2012 until 3 January 2015, with all resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money. The CAS acted as first instance decision-making authority for this matter, substituting for the Russian Athletics Federation, currently suspended by WA.

The race and the aftermath

Parvej Khan stares at a maximum ban of four years. - Photo: X | World Athletics Hub
India's Middle Distance Runner Parvej Khan Fails Dope Test, Provisionally Suspended

BY PTI

Held from 6 to 10 August at London's Olympic Stadium, the women's 1500m gained notoriety after five of the first nine finishers in the final failed to meet anti-doping regulations.

Turkish duo of Asli Cakir Alptekin and Gamze Bulut finished first and second, with timings of 4:10.23 seconds and 4:10.40, respectively. They were joined by Maryam Yusuf Jamal (4:10.74) of Bahrain on the podium.

Tatyana Tomashova (4:10.900), Abeba Aregawi (4:11.03) of Ethiopia, Shannon Rowbury (4:11.26) of United States of America, Natallia Kareiva (4:11.58) of Belarus, Lucia Klocova (4:12.64) of Slovakia, Ekaterina Kostetskaya (4:12.90) of Russia and Lisa Dobriskey (4:13.02) of Great Britain completed the top 10. Laura Weightman (4:15.60) Great Britain and Hellen Onsando Obiri (4:16.57) of Kenya, finished 11th and 12th while United States' Morgan Uceny did not finish the race.

Note: Tatyana Tomashova, who had served a ban of more than two years for manipulating samples before a doping test prior to the 2012 Games, was given silver following the ban of Maryam Yusuf Jamal and Gamze Bulut.

Now banned: Asli Cakir Alptekin, Gamze Bulut, Tatyana Tomasheva, Natallia Kareiva, Ekaterina Kostetskaya.

Updated medal winners: Maryam Yusuf Jamal (gold medal), Abeba Aregawi (silver) and Shannon Rowbury (United States).

Reactions now and then

Soon after the race, Lisa Dobriskey had told reporters that "I don't believe I'm competing on a level playing field... People will be caught eventually, I think. Fingers crossed, anyway."

Later, in 2016, she told The Independent: “The most upsetting thing is that, when you take 1988 [Ben Johnson case], I just felt our sport had moved on so much more... It should be harder to cheat than back then but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“I remember after the race, I wanted to cry and I needed to get out of the stadium. It should have been a joyous moment in front of my home crowd but I felt humiliated. I just wanted the ground to swallow me up. I felt I had to apologise for my performance to my family and friends. I felt I’d let people down.”

Following Tomashova's ban, Dobriskey's former teammate Weightman took to social media platform as per BBC.

"11th to 6th in the years since the London 2012 final. Hard to comprehend," Weightman said on Instagram. "I'll always be proud of my career and showing what is possible running clean."

So far more than 40 medals have been stripped due to doping violations from the London Games.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  4. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  5. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  2. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  3. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  4. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
  5. Heroes Or Villains? Dubious Roles For Manipur's 'Mothers' And Assam Rifles in Sexual Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  2. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  3. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  4. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  5. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Sangaldan; Rallies To Take Place To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs