Other Sports

India's Middle Distance Runner Parvej Khan Fails Dope Test, Provisionally Suspended

Khan belongs to a poor farming family in Chahalka village in the Mewat region of Haryana, less than 100km from New Delhi. He had won the 1500m gold in the 2022 National Games with a new personal best of 3.40.89 in Gandhinagar

parvej khan fails dope test x
Parvej Khan stares at a maximum ban of four years. Photo: X | World Athletics Hub
info_icon

Top Indian middle-distance runner Parvej Khan, who recently made headlines in the country with his exploits at the NCAA circuit in the United States of America, has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test. (More Sports News)

The 19-year-old Khan stares at a maximum ban of four years if he is proven guilty of doping.

"Yes, he (Parvej Khan) has been provisionally suspended (by the NADA) after failing a dope test," a top source privy to the development told PTI on Friday.

The date of commencement of the provisional suspension handed by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is not known. The nature of the banned substance could also not be confirmed.

It is almost certain that his dope sample was collected during the National Inter-State Championships (June 27 to 30) in Panchkula where he was competing in a domestic event for the first time after the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June 2023.

Indian track athlete Parvej Khan. - X/CitiusMag
Who Is NCAA Participant Parvej Khan - All You Need To Know About Haryana-Born Track Athlete

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Khan had won the men's 1500m gold in Panchkula with a time of 3 minutes 42.95 seconds. He had missed the Paris Olympics qualifying time of 3:33.50 by a fair distance.

He was hailed as the new Indian track sensation as he became the first from the country to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships of the United States earlier this year. He is currently studying at the University of Florida on a scholarship.

Khan belongs to a poor farming family at Chahalka village in the Mewat region of Haryana. less than 100km from New Delhi. He had won the 1500m gold in the 2022 National Games with a new personal best of 3.40.89 in Gandhinagar.

He won the 800m gold at the U-16 Nationals in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, in 2019, and took bronze over the same distance at the Khelo India Youth Games (U-18) the next year before winning his first senior race -- the 1500m at the National Open Championships in Warrangal in 2021.

He bagged a 1500m silver at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai in 2022 and won a gold over the same distance in the National Open in Bengaluru in the same year.

Khan clocked a personal best time of 3:36.21 in 1500m at the Portland Track Festival on June 9 in the USA, the second fastest time by an Indian behind Jinson Johnson's national record of 3:35.24 in 2019.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
  2. Pakistan Cricket Board Completes Deal To Rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Visitors Lose Seven Early Wickets At Lord's
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  5. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Aaron Ramsdale Leaves Arsenal For Southampton In Permanent Deal
  3. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Retains Spot In Portugal's Squad Ahead Of Openers Vs Croatia, Scotland
  4. Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Akhilesh Jibes At Adityanath Over His 'Red Cap' Remark, Says 'Those Who Lack Motherly Love...'
  2. VP Dhankhar Slams Kapil Sibal Over 'Symptomatic Malaise' Remark; Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape Case
  3. Bengaluru: Woman Stands In Front Of Moving Car, Trying To Fake Accident; Caught On Dashcam | Video
  4. Mumbai: Man Slaps, Throws Ola Cab Driver To The Ground After He Dashes His Audi | VIDEO
  5. TN: Man Flashes Student At NIT Trichy Girls' Hostel, Masturbates In Front Of Her; Students Stage Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. Italy: 2 More Under Scanner As Prosecutors Widen Probe Into Superyacht Sinking
  2. Middle-East: Convoy To Hospital Hit In Gaza, Israel Says Target Was Gunmen Who Seized Car
  3. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  4. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  5. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin