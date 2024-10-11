Other Sports

Delhi Half Marathon: 75-Year-Old Gopinath Mohan Runs In Capital City From Mysuru

Gopinath's participation in events like the Delhi Half Marathon, even virtually, showcases the inclusive nature of running and how it can bring people together across distances

Delhi-half-marathon
India Gate. Photo: Instagram/Delhi Half Marathon
info_icon

At an age when many are content to watch life from the sidelines, 75-year-old Gopinath Mohan is racing ahead, quite literally. For the past decade, this retired defense finance official has been pounding the pavement, proving that it's never too late to start a new chapter in life. (More Sports News)

Gopinath's love affair with running began unexpectedly at the age of 65. "In September 2014, I just ran in Mysore," he recalls. "I could finish 5K in 40 minutes. Without any experience, I thought there was something in me. I started, and then I never looked back. For the last 11 years, I've been running daily."

This late-blooming athlete has since participated in numerous events across India, including the prestigious Delhi Half Marathon. Despite not having run it in person yet, Gopinath's enthusiasm for the event is palpable.

Joshua Cheptegai. - X/joshuacheptege1
Delhi Half Marathon: Paris Olympic Champion Joshua Cheptegai To Headline October 22 Event

BY PTI

"Excellent, very nice," he says of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. "Though I have not done it in person, I've been with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon virtually for the last five years. Whenever I run, even virtually, I feel as if I am running with all the masses."

The Delhi Half Marathon has embraced technology to create an immersive experience for virtual participants like Gopinath Mohan. "The app they provide is fantastic," he explains. "It announces the flag-off, tracks your distance covered, and even notifies you about water stations. Even though I'm running in Mysore, my mind feels like it's there in Delhi."

This virtual connection to the Delhi Half Marathon has been a source of motivation and joy for Gopinath. It's a testament to how modern technology can bridge distances and create a sense of community among runners, regardless of their physical location.

Gopinath's dedication to running is nothing short of remarkable. Over the past 11 years, he has covered an astounding 57,412 kilometers. His collection of accolades is equally impressive, boasting about 380 finisher medals and around 50 trophies. On average, he participates in 25 to 30 events across India annually, including numerous half marathons.

But for Gopinath, running is more than just about medals and achievements. It's a way of life, a source of health and happiness. "Keep running, stay healthy," he advises. "Running should be part of your daily routine, regardless of your age or city. It helps you enjoy the later years of your life optimally."

His daily routine is a testament to his commitment. Rain or shine, Gopinath Mohan hits the road every morning, typically covering 15 to 18 kilometers. Even when traveling to unfamiliar places, he ensures he gets his run in, adjusting his distance as needed.

Perhaps most inspiring is Gopinath's message to those hesitant to start their own running journey. "Don't be afraid to take that first step," he encourages. "The number of miles you'll cover in your life begins with that initial step. Just start, and you'll be amazed at how far you can go."

As Gopinath Mohan continues to inspire with every stride, his story serves as a powerful reminder that age is just a number. His participation in events like the Delhi Half Marathon, even virtually, showcases the inclusive nature of running and how it can bring people together across distances.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC 2024 Highlights: AUS-W Dismantle PAK-W To Win By 9 Wickets
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Megan Schutt Overtakes Nida Dar To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In WT20Is
  3. Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Thrash PAK-W By Nine Wickets, Move Closer To Semis
  4. India Squad For New Zealand Tests: Rohit To Lead, Bumrah Vice Captain, Shami Still Missing
  5. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Women's Super League: Arsenal 'Envious' Of Chelsea's Dominance, Admits Katie Mccabe
  2. Bruno Fernandes Relishing Portugal Challenge With Man United 'Not In A Positive Moment'
  3. Tottenham Hotspur Star Son Heung-Min's Father Fined For Violating Child Welfare Law At South Korea Academy
  4. India Vs Vietnam, International Friendly Preview: Manolo Marquez Aims For First Win As Blue Tigers Coach
  5. Chelsea's Cole Palmer And Enzo Maresca Win September’s Premier League Awards
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  3. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  4. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Magdalena Frech: Belarusian Enters Third Consecutive Wuhan Open Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Express Train Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu, Fire Erupts In Two Coaches
  2. All Is Well, Had Another Event To Attend: Ajit Pawar On Leaving Cabinet Meet Early
  3. PM Modi Meets Canadian Counterpart Justin Trudeau At Laos
  4. Raavan As A Symbol Resistance
  5. Being Raavan
Entertainment News
  1. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  2. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  3. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  4. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  5. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
US News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
World News
  1. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  2. Massive Data Breach: 31 Million Passwords Leaked In Internet Archive Cyberattack
  3. Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos
  4. Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
  5. IDF Displays Seized Hezbollah And Iranian Weapons Amid Mideast Tensions | In Photos
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures