Delhi Half Marathon: 75-Year-Old Gopinath Mohan Runs In Capital City From Mysuru

At an age when many are content to watch life from the sidelines, 75-year-old Gopinath Mohan is racing ahead, quite literally. For the past decade, this retired defense finance official has been pounding the pavement, proving that it's never too late to start a new chapter in life.
Gopinath's love affair with running began unexpectedly at the age of 65. "In September 2014, I just ran in Mysore," he recalls. "I could finish 5K in 40 minutes. Without any experience, I thought there was something in me. I started, and then I never looked back. For the last 11 years, I've been running daily."
This late-blooming athlete has since participated in numerous events across India, including the prestigious Delhi Half Marathon. Despite not having run it in person yet, Gopinath's enthusiasm for the event is palpable.
"Excellent, very nice," he says of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. "Though I have not done it in person, I've been with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon virtually for the last five years. Whenever I run, even virtually, I feel as if I am running with all the masses."
The Delhi Half Marathon has embraced technology to create an immersive experience for virtual participants like Gopinath Mohan. "The app they provide is fantastic," he explains. "It announces the flag-off, tracks your distance covered, and even notifies you about water stations. Even though I'm running in Mysore, my mind feels like it's there in Delhi."
This virtual connection to the Delhi Half Marathon has been a source of motivation and joy for Gopinath. It's a testament to how modern technology can bridge distances and create a sense of community among runners, regardless of their physical location.
Gopinath's dedication to running is nothing short of remarkable. Over the past 11 years, he has covered an astounding 57,412 kilometers. His collection of accolades is equally impressive, boasting about 380 finisher medals and around 50 trophies. On average, he participates in 25 to 30 events across India annually, including numerous half marathons.
But for Gopinath, running is more than just about medals and achievements. It's a way of life, a source of health and happiness. "Keep running, stay healthy," he advises. "Running should be part of your daily routine, regardless of your age or city. It helps you enjoy the later years of your life optimally."
His daily routine is a testament to his commitment. Rain or shine, Gopinath Mohan hits the road every morning, typically covering 15 to 18 kilometers. Even when traveling to unfamiliar places, he ensures he gets his run in, adjusting his distance as needed.
Perhaps most inspiring is Gopinath's message to those hesitant to start their own running journey. "Don't be afraid to take that first step," he encourages. "The number of miles you'll cover in your life begins with that initial step. Just start, and you'll be amazed at how far you can go."
As Gopinath Mohan continues to inspire with every stride, his story serves as a powerful reminder that age is just a number. His participation in events like the Delhi Half Marathon, even virtually, showcases the inclusive nature of running and how it can bring people together across distances.