Cycling World Championships 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch TV And Online

The Cycling World Championships 2024 will start on Saturday, 21st September in Zurich. Here are the live streaming and other details of the cycling event

Cycling World Championships 2024 will start on Saturday, 21st September. Photo: X | CyclingUpToDate
The world's top road cyclists are set to converge on Zurich, Switzerland, from September 21-29 for an ultra-competitive battle at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships. (More Sports News)

Fresh from their Olympic triumphs in Paris, these athletes have quickly shifted their focus to the next major challenge, seeking to add another prestigious title to their collection.

The competition promises to be fierce, pitting defending champions against recent Olympic medalists.

The latter will aim to capitalize on their momentum and secure a world title to complement their 2024 Olympic achievements. With Olympic and world champions vying for supremacy, the stakes are high.

Over the nine-day event, five elite world titles will be contested: the men's and women's individual time trials, men's and women's road races, and the mixed team relay time trial.

The Swiss courses will provide a formidable test, featuring gruelling climbs and technical descents that will push riders to their limits. With up to 4,400m of altitude gain, the courses are designed to separate the champions from the contenders.

Live Streaming Details

When the Cycling World Championships 2024 will start?

The Cycling World Championships 2024 will start on Saturday, 21st September.

Where to watch the Cycling World Championships 2024?

The live streaming of the Cycling World Championships 2024 is not confirmed yet.

