Chuck Norris: Revisiting The Best Memes And ‘Facts’ About MMA-Acting Legend

Chuck Norris, famed actor and martial artist, passed away at 86. Known for films like Walker, Texas Ranger and The Way of the Dragon, he also became a viral icon through “Chuck Norris facts”

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Chuck Norris revisiting MMA acting legends life facts memes
Chuck Norris appears at a ceremony in Garland, Texas on Dec. 2, 2010. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chuck Norris built a storied career in Hollywood after starting as a martial arts instructor

  • Beyond acting, he became a pop culture phenomenon through “Chuck Norris facts” and memes

  • He inspired similar trends around footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kolo Toure

Chuck Norris, a bona fide legend of acting and the mixed martial arts world, died at the age of 86. His family confirmed the news of his passing on Instagram. In addition to building a storied career in Hollywood, Norris started as a martial artist, holding black belts in karate, taekwondo, judo, jiu-jitsu, and more.

He started out in Hollywood as a martial arts instructor before transitioning into acting. After making his debut in 1968, he rose to prominence after starring opposite Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon. He then went on to star in several Western and action films, including “Walker, Texas Ranger”, “Missing in Action”, “The Delta Force”, and “Lone Wolf McQuade”.

However, more than his film career, Norris became famous among the millennial generation through a spate of “Chuck Norris facts” and memes that went viral in the early 2000s. This trend, which started in the 80s at the height of his film career, included ludicrous statements that credited him with supernatural powers.

Some of the best-known examples:

  • Chuck Norris cannot turn left, because he is always right.

  • When Chuck Norris goes swimming, sharks get out of the ocean.

  • Chuck Norris can pass a vision test with his eyes closed.

These memes found their way into the football world as well, with similar ‘facts’ being credited to mavericks like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Toure brothers – Yaya and Kolo. Some of the best examples include:

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  • When he was 10 years old, Zlatan decided to live by himself. And his parents just moved to another house.

  • The father’s name of Zlatan is Zlatan Junior.

  • Kolo once rolled on a 7 on a six-sided dice!

  • The K in the cereal Special K actually stands for Kolo.

  • Yaya Toure decided to win the league, and City did.

  • Mistakes learn from Yaya Toure.

Needless to say, Chuck Norris had a big impact on mixed martial arts and Hollywood, as well as in football. Rest in peace, legend!

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