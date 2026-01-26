Olympic 400m Champion And Indigenous Campaigner Cathy Freeman Receives Australia's Highest Honour

Freeman has been made a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) in recognition of her services to athletics, social impact across Australia and as a role model to youth

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cathy Freeman
In this Sept. 25, 2000, file photo, Australia's Cathy Freeman celebrates winning the women's 400 meter race at the Summer Olympics at Olympic Stadium in Sydney. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cathy Freeman has been awarded Australia's highest honour

  • Freeman is the first Indigenous Australian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal

  • In 2007 she founded the Cathy Freeman Foundation

Cathy Freeman thrilled Australians when she won the women's 400 meters gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, wearing a skin-tight, hooded running suit. She then excited controversy when she took a victory lap carrying the Australian flag and a flag representing Australia's First Nations peoples.

On Monday, Freeman was awarded Australia's highest civil honor in the annual honors list commemorating the Australia Day national holiday. The honor, she said, means that at 53 its time to start getting more serious.

Freeman has been made a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) in recognition of her services to athletics, social impact across Australia and as a role model to youth. She was one of 10 recipients of the honor, including five women.

As well as being one of Australia's foremost female athletes, Freeman has been a longtime campaigner on issues affecting Australia's Indigenous people.

She was the first Indigenous Australian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal when, aged 16 in 1990, she was a member of Australia's winning 4 x 100m relay team. She went on to win four Commonwealth golds and won world championships in the 400 in 1997 and 1999.

Related Content
Related Content

In 2007 she founded the Cathy Freeman Foundation, later renamed the Community Spirit Foundation, which supports educational opportunities for Indigenous children in remote communities.

“I set out to be the best athlete that I could be for myself and then all of a sudden, this whole world unfolded right before my very eyes, and it just continues to expand, and it continues to be a wild ride, let me tell ya!" Freeman told the Sydney Morning Herald Monday.

She said the honor means she will have to “get a bit more serious with the things I’m going to pursue now.

“It’s so grown up, it’s so formal, it’s so serious. The responsibility that comes with it ... this is a serious honor. So, geez, I’ve got to be serious. I’m 53, so I think I should be conducting myself with a little bit more seriousness, anyway.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: SL Bowlers Contain AFG Batting As Run Rate Drops

  2. England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: BAN Lose Wicket In 1st Over

  3. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

  4. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

  5. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Maddison Inglis vs Iga Swiatek LIVE Score, AO 2026: World No.2 Enter Favourite Against Aussie Counterpart

  2. Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, AO 2026: World No.2 Going Strong Against Italian Counterpart

  3. Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

  4. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Highlights, AO 2026: Italian Beats American In Straight Sets, Books QF Spot

  5. Xinyu Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open: American No. 4 Seed Storms Into Quarterfinals With Emphatic Win

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  3. An Afternoon With Sir Mark Tully

  4. Stalin Says No Place For Hindi In Tamil Nadu

  5. Mamata Banerjee Calls Election Commission’s National Voters’ Day A ‘Tragic Farce’

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  2. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  3. Voting Begins To Fill 17 Vacant Seats In Nepal’s National Assembly

  4. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  5. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley