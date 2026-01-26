Olympic 400m Champion And Indigenous Campaigner Cathy Freeman Receives Australia's Highest Honour

In this Sept. 25, 2000, file photo, Australia's Cathy Freeman celebrates winning the women's 400 meter race at the Summer Olympics at Olympic Stadium in Sydney. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

In this Sept. 25, 2000, file photo, Australia's Cathy Freeman celebrates winning the women's 400 meter race at the Summer Olympics at Olympic Stadium in Sydney. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)