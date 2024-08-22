Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch All Opening Fixtures On TV And Online

The German football scene is about to heat up with the new season of the Bundesliga about to begin. (More Football News)
While all other big leagues in Europe are underway, Bundesliga fans had to wait for about a week as the opening day fixtures of the German league begin from August 23.
Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen will have their task cut out as Bayern Munich will try to make a comeback. The Bavarians had won the Bundesliga every year since 2013 but last year, Leverkusen's dream run ended Bayern's German reign.
Leverkusen will look to follow up strongly on their last season where they were unbeaten till the last match. Leverkusen's Bundesliga triumph last season was their first ever in history.
A total of 18 teams will be in fray for the coveted Bundesliga title which has been mostly dominated by Bayern Munich.
Holstein Kiel and St. Pauli are the two promoted teams from the second division while Cologne and Darmstadt were relegated.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 1 Schedule With IST Timings
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen 12:00 AM
FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen 7:00 PM
Mainz v 1. FC Union Berlin 7:00 PM
RB Leipzig v VfL Bochum 7:00 PM
SC Freiburg v VfB Stuttgart 7:00 PM
TSG Hoffenheim v Holstein Kiel 7:00 PM
Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt 10:00 PM
Sunday, August 25, 2024
VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich 7:00 PM
St. Pauli v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 9:00 PM
Bundesliga 2024-25: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India. The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.