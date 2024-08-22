Other Sports

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch All Opening Fixtures On TV And Online

Bundesliga's 2024-25 will soon be underway. Here is how you can catch all the matchday 1 live action on TV and online

Europa League Leverkusen vs Roma_photo_1
Europa League 2023-24: Leverkusen after their match against Roma | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

The German football scene is about to heat up with the new season of the Bundesliga about to begin. (More Football News)

While all other big leagues in Europe are underway, Bundesliga fans had to wait for about a week as the opening day fixtures of the German league begin from August 23.

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen will have their task cut out as Bayern Munich will try to make a comeback. The Bavarians had won the Bundesliga every year since 2013 but last year, Leverkusen's dream run ended Bayern's German reign.

Leverkusen will look to follow up strongly on their last season where they were unbeaten till the last match. Leverkusen's Bundesliga triumph last season was their first ever in history.

Lothar Matthaus is confident Vincent Kompany will succeed in his first season at Bayern Munich - null
Lothar Matthaus Confident Bayern Munich Can Reclaim Bundesliga Crown Under Vincent Kompany

BY Stats Perform

A total of 18 teams will be in fray for the coveted Bundesliga title which has been mostly dominated by Bayern Munich.

Holstein Kiel and St. Pauli are the two promoted teams from the second division while Cologne and Darmstadt were relegated.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 1 Schedule With IST Timings

Jonathan Tah in action during Saturday's DFL-Supercup final. - null
Bayer Leverkusen Director Simon Rolfes Confident Of Jonathan Tah's Stay Amid Bayern Munich Interest

BY Stats Perform

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen 12:00 AM

FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen 7:00 PM

Mainz v 1. FC Union Berlin 7:00 PM

RB Leipzig v VfL Bochum 7:00 PM

SC Freiburg v VfB Stuttgart 7:00 PM

TSG Hoffenheim v Holstein Kiel 7:00 PM

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 25, 2024

VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich 7:00 PM

St. Pauli v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 9:00 PM

Bundesliga 2024-25: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India. The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Shakeel Build Healthy Lead For PAK
  2. Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9
  3. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 10
  4. Spinners Put India A In Command Against Australia A On Day 1 Of Women's Unofficial Test
  5. Lord's To Host First-Ever Women's Test With England vs India Scheduled For 2026
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Will Not Rush Into Market For Goncalo Ramos Replacement, Says Luis Enrique
  3. Manchester City Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Lucknow To Host Mohun Bagan-East Bengal Derby On September 2
  5. Premier League Transfers: Sander Berge Joins Fulham And Liverpool Sells Teenager Bobby Clark
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  2. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  4. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  5. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special Court Issues Summons To Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In BJP Defamation Case
  2. Vinesh Phogat Claims Security Of Wrestlers Withdrawn; Delhi Police Responds Amid Court's Order
  3. Modi Leaves For Historic Ukraine Trip, To Become 1st Indian PM To Visit Kyiv Since 1991
  4. Emails Or Social Media, Written Words That Could Lower Woman's Dignity An Offence, Says Bombay HC
  5. Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: CM Naidu Reveals Reason Behind Incident
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  2. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  3. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  4. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  5. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore Detects 13 Cases Of New Deadly Variant; Precautionary Measures Imposed
  2. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  3. South Korea Hotel Fire: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire At Bucheon Hotel
  4. 10 'Most Haunted' Objects, Artifacts Of The World
  5. Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration To US & Canada
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Are Leading; Chris Woakes Falls To Prabath Jayasuriya
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court