Lothar Matthaus Confident Bayern Munich Can Reclaim Bundesliga Crown Under Vincent Kompany

Lothar Matthaus is confident that former club Bayern Munich can reclaim their Bundesliga crown this season under the guidance of new head coach Vincent Kompany. (More Football News)
Kompany, who endured a difficult campaign with Burnley in the Premier League, was appointed Thoms Tuchel's successor at the German club in May.
The 38-year-old won 41 of his 96 games in charge of the Clarets (D24 L31), although only five of those victories came in English football's top flight.
Bayern kick off their Bundesliga campaign away to Wolfsburg on Sunday, hopeful of avenging their first season without a trophy in 12 years.
The 33-time Bundesliga champions were upstaged by Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who stormed to a domestic league and cup double without defeat.
However, Matthaus, who played 410 times for Bayern, is confident Kompany can get the club back to where they belong in his maiden campaign in Bavaria.
"Last year they had the same quality in the team but communication between the coach and players was not perfect," Matthaus said.
"Bayern means 'we are a family' and this we have to live by day after day. Kompany is the coach who can bring that atmosphere back to the team."
Bayern have strengthened in the transfer window, welcoming four new players to the club, including Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and Fulham's Joao Palhinha.
They also signed defender Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart to shore up a backline that conceded 45 goals last term, 21 more than champions Leverkusen.
"I have a positive feeling regarding this team that seems again to be inspired and ready to attack once more," said Bayern sports director Max Eberl.
However, Leverkusen will be confident of continuing last year's success into this season, having kept most of their squad intact and retaining head coach Alonso.
Die Werkself started the 2024-25 campaign with a victory in the German Super Cup against Stuttgart, prevailing on penalties having seen Patrik Schick level late on following Martin Terrier's red card in the first half.
"They have less pressure in Leverkusen than Munich this season," said Matthaeus.
"Leverkusen don't have to win. Bayern, after their last two seasons, not only have to win but have to perform as well. Now that is pressure."
Leverkusen officially open the Bundesliga season with Friday's game at Borussia Moenchengladbach.