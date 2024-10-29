Bengal Warriorz Vs Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi KC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The 12th day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 has Bengal Warriorz facing off against Puneri Paltan, and Dabang Delhi KC meeting Bengaluru Bulls on Tuesday (October 29, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)
Puneri Paltan won their last match after beating Bengaluru Bulls 36-22 on October 25. Bengal Warriorz, on the other hand, played out a 31-31 tie against U Mumba in their last match on October 26.
As for the second encounter of the night, Bengaluru Bulls head into this match after a defeat against Puneri Paltan on October 25. They lost the match 22-36 and it was their fourth loss of the season. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. also lost against Haryana Steelers in their last match by a 34-41 scoreline on October 28.
Bengal Warriorz Vs Puneri Paltan: Head-To-Head Record
Bengal Warriorz have faced Puneri Paltan 20 times in the history of PKL. Puneri Paltan lead the head-to-head record, winning 11 times while Bengal Warriorz have returned with a victory on eight occasions. One match between these teams ended in a tie. The last Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match saw the latter come out on top with a 29-26 victory in season 10.
Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi KC: Head-To-Head Record
Bengaluru Bulls have faced Dabang Delhi K.C. 22 times in the history of PKL. With 11 wins against Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi K.C. lead the head-to-head record. Bengaluru Bulls have won nine times while two matches ended in ties. The last Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. clash saw the latter come out on top with a 46-38 victory in season 10.
Bengal Warriorz Vs Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Day 12 matches of PKL 11 be played?
The Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan game will be played on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Day 12 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.