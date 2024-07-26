Other Sports

Basketball At Paris Olympics: Australia Lose Bec Allen With Hamstring Injury

Australia will play the 2024 Olympics without forward Bec Allen after tests revealed a high-grade hamstring injury suffered in the Opals' final warmup for the Paris Games

Paris Olympic Games 2024 AP Photo
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
info_icon

Australia will play the 2024 Olympics without forward Bec Allen after tests revealed a high-grade hamstring injury suffered in the Opals' final warmup for the Paris Games. (More Sports News)

The Opals announced the injury Thursday after their practice at Pierre-Mauroy Stadium.

The Phoenix Mercury player had been set to play in her second Olympics. She has been replaced by Amy Atwell, who will be making her Olympic debut.

Coach Sandy Brondello, who coaches the WNBA's New York Liberty, called Allen a hard player to replace and wished the 6-foot-2 forward from Melbourne, Australia, a speedy recovery.

“We are absolutely devastated for Bec being ruled out today on the eve of the Games,” Brondello told The Associated Press via text. “She is such an important player for us and will be sorely missed. Injuries are a part of the game unfortunately, so all players will need to do a little bit more to cover for her absence.”

Allen, 31, hurt the hamstring Tuesday in the Opals' game against Canada in Spain. That was their final warmup before Australia begins group play Monday against Nigeria.

Tests in Paris on Wednesday showed the injury was severe enough to keep her off the court.

Bridget Carleton played in that game for Canada and didn't know how Allen went down in that game. Carlton, who plays against Allen in the WNBA as a member of the Minnesota Lynx, was upset to learn the severity of the injury and called it heartbreaking.

“You never know how bad it is in the moment," Carlton said. "It sucks though because I mean this thing, this comes every four years. I know how much representing my country means to me, and I know she feels the same way about representing Australia.”

Allen had played 18 of the Mercury's 25 games before the Olympic break. But she was sidelined in the 2022 World Cup in Sydney after taking a knee to the midsection diving for a loose ball. That left her with a partially collapsed lung and broken ribs.

The Opals currently rank third in the world and top Group B with Canada, France and Nigeria. They are looking for their first medal since taking bronze in 2012 at the London Games.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
  2. Samit Dravid: Former India Head Coach's Son Bags Mysuru Warriors Deal In Karnataka's Domestic T20 Tournament
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Is Clear In His Intent And Communication, Says New White-Ball Vice Captain Gill
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test
  5. ZIM Vs IRE, One-Off Test Day 1 Highlights: Rain Force Early Stumps After Ireland Bowled Out Zimbabwe For 210 Runs
Football News
  1. Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC Sign Spanish Striker Javi Hernandez
  2. English Premier League: Brentford Record Signing Igor Thiago Suffers Meniscus Injury
  3. Ligue 1: Strasbourg Appoint Rosenior As New Head Coach After Vieira Exit
  4. English Premier League: Nicolas Pepe Reflects On Arsenal Spell That 'Wasn't Easy'
  5. Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina's Training Base Robbed Before Chaotic Morocco Game
Tennis News
  1. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic Set For Second-Round Showdown On Chatrier
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Schools, Colleges Closed In Thane, Raigad Due To Heavy Rains; Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams Postponed
  2. 'Reputation Of Advocates Decreasing': Madras HC Shocked After Lawyer Seeks Protection For Brothel
  3. NEET Paper Leak: 'Mastermind' Colluded With Hazaribagh School Principal & Vice Principal, Reveals CBI
  4. India Tiwa Festival: Tiwa Tribe And Wanchuwa 2024 | In Pics
  5. All Countries Have 'Freedom Of Choice': India Responds To US Criticism On Close Ties With Russia
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  2. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  4. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  5. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
US News
  1. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
  2. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  3. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  4. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  5. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
World News
  1. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
  2. No Return Date For Sunita Williams' Boeing Starliner At ISS, Says NASA
  3. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  4. Denmark's Queen Mary Hit By Electric Scooter In Greenland | Caught On Cam
  5. Canada: Wildfires Engulf Jasper In Alberta, Largest National Park Of Canadian Rockies Impacted
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw